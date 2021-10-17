The “Sewn in Memory: AIDS Quilt Panels from Central Illinois” exhibit will display quilt panels made for the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Created by friends, family and sometimes even strangers, they commemorate local people who died of AIDS. The panels are held by the Greater Community AIDS Project of East Central Illinois. Research and programming for this exhibit is in collaboration with GCAP and History Harvest, a class in the Department of History at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Perhaps now more than ever, museums need to offer opportunities and spaces for people to reflect on the losses we have all suffered — from the AIDS pandemic, from COVID-19, from other illnesses and ongoing social crises. People need recognized spaces to mourn, to commemorate and to celebrate the positive changes that have been made. Our staff hopes the exhibit can offer ways for people to come together around these timely needs.
The museum staff is deeply grateful for the expertise and labor of all the collaborators working on this project. Read on to learn more about these community and student contributors.
To empower the lives of those living with HIV/AIDS and to help eliminate the spread of the disease, GCAP collaborates with local resources and organizations to serve its community by providing educational outreach to the public and by providing support to those who are living with HIV/AIDS in the form of transitional housing, emergency financial assistance and other services.
GCAP is deeply indebted to community leaders in the early and mid-1980s who formed the Gay Community AIDS Project with the foresight and energy to realize that sweeping HIV/AIDS under the table was not the answer.
There is now a generation of people who learned about the disease from the efforts of GCAP. Today, GCAP is as committed as ever and has expanded its original purpose. While some of the demographics of the disease have changed, we are still a community.
History Harvest is a collaborative public history project in which students engage with members of the public to collect and digitize documents and artifacts of historical interest for scholarly and community research.
Originally developed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, History Harvests engage with individuals, communities and institutions to digitize important historical documents for community and scholarly use in history projects that sometimes only these materials can illuminate.
At harvest events, students digitize materials brought by community collaborators, record oral histories about the significance of those materials, and collect information to serve as metadata for a digital collection.
In the weeks that follow, students edit and upload their materials to a digital site and prepare exhibits based on further public collaboration, research and connections between materials.
The History Department at the University of Illinois has offered two such courses, in fall 2019 and spring 2021, both of which involved collaborations with the C-U LGBTQIA+ community.
In addition to the ongoing work of History Harvest students, another UIUC class is significantly involved in Sewn in Memory. During the fall 2021 semester, journalism Professor Charles Ledford and Illinois Public Media Director of Community Content and Engagement Kimberlie Kranich are leading a cross-disciplinary group of students to produce short films documenting the stories behind the panels on display.
Like the History Harvest students, the journalism students are working directly with local communities to record their stories and share their experiences in their own words with museum visitors.
The films will be added to the exhibit for the start of the 2022 spring semester.