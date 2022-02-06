The Sousa Archives’ new exhibit, “The Imperfect Saxophone: Not Just a Clown’s Instrument,” examines America’s complex social and cultural relationships with the saxophone between 1900 and 1930, a period known as the “saxophone craze.”
Prior to earning its place as a serious instrument among jazz and orchestral musicians, the saxophone was treated as a clown’s horn, a novelty act performed by various saxophone ensembles and virtuoso performers.
Later, Walt Disney’s “Silly Symphonies: Music Land” (1935); the “I Love Lucy” episode “The Saxophone” (1952); the Muppets’ introduction of Zoot the saxophonist (1975); and “The Simpsons” episode “Lisa’s Saxophone” (1997) continue to reflect America’s conflicted appreciation of Adolphe Sax’s most recognized instrument.
The saxophone was developed between 1844 and 1845 to blend the distinct tonal qualities of the woodwind and brass instruments commonly used by Europe’s military bands. However, the saxophone’s unique sound, sometimes described as a “chirping foghorn” when it is played by a beginner, made it difficult for professional musicians and composers of that time to embrace the instrument.
Despite Sax’s initial hope that both symphonic orchestras and wind bands would eventually utilize his instrument, the horn essentially became a novelty treated more like a musical clown than a fine-art instrument.
On Dec. 19, 1853, the Belgian saxophonist Henri Wuille introduced American audiences to the saxophone when he performed his first concerto for saxophone, “Aurora Serenade,” at New York City’s Metropolitan Hall. Added at the last minute to the concert’s program, Wuille’s solo helped improve attendance at the concert because of the saxophone’s newness for audiences.
However, Wuille’s premiere did little to inspire composers at that time to write other serious pieces for the saxophone.
In 1901, Claude Debussy wrote “Rhapsody,” perhaps his most famous work for the saxophone, which utilized many of the instrument’s colorful timbres to evoke the exotic sounds of North African cultures.
While Georges Bizet, Camille Saint-Saens and Richard Strauss included the saxophone in one of each of their symphonic works between 1872 and 1902, their use of the instrument was simply for exotic color.
Although early-20th-century high-art ensembles and audiences were reluctant to embrace the saxophone, America’s minstrel and vaudeville circuits quickly adopted it for their performance routines. By 1910, the Five Musical Spillers, a vaudeville act, began using it with great success.
Unlike Boston’s amateur saxophone socialite Elise Hall, who financed new saxophone music for polite-society concerts, saxophone ensembles like the Five Musical Spillers tailored their performances to mass audiences. These ensembles often used comedic humor and popular ragtime melodies to keep their audiences engaged.
The breakout saxophone group of this era was the Brown Brothers. Both the Spillers and Brown Brothers saxophone ensembles began their music careers performing in the style of minstrel burlesque shows that featured slapstick plantation skits, music numbers and comic exchanges, eventually becoming successful performers on the vaudeville circuit.
The Brown Brothers were also the first major saxophone ensemble to profit from making commercial audio recordings. By the early 1920s, they were among the most popular and highest-paid ensembles, performing on the vaudeville and Chautauqua circuits, and earning nearly $1,000 per week (about $16,500 in today’s dollars).
As America’s early saxophone craze blossomed, dance-band manager W.C. Handy hired Wilbur C. Sweatman in 1917 as the first saxophonist for his “Jass Band.” Other dance bands like the Paul Whiteman Orchestra and Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians followed Handy’s lead, hiring clarinet and flute players who could double on the saxophone.
By the early 1930s, the Duke Ellington, Fletcher Henderson and Tommy Dorsey bands began hiring virtuoso saxophonists like Sidney Bechet, Coleman Hawkins and Johnny Hodges to lead their ensembles’ saxophone sections, finally shedding the saxophone’s early legacy as the musical clown of the woodwind family.
Although the Brown Brothers helped popularize the saxophone for American audiences by embracing the instrument’s clown mystique, their music repertoire required serious technical skill and musicianship.
As a result, many of America’s major instrument manufacturers during the 1920s and 1930s refined Adolphe Sax’s original design to meet the performance needs of the Brown Brothers and many other early virtuosos of the saxophone.
The Sousa Archives’ new exhibit highlights the saxophone’s evolving legacy and the early musicians who made it a truly unique instrument. Special thanks go to Nolan Vallier for his collaborative research for the exhibition and Maia Perez for her technical work on the virtual exhibit.
To see and hear historical saxophones in action, either call 217-333-4577 or email schwrtzs@illinois.edu. Our online version of the exhibit is available at theimperfect