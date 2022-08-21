Amid the pandemic in 2020, three scholars at the University of Illinois — Professor Angharad N. Valdivia and students Stephanie Pérez and Ariana Cano — got together for a semester-long independent study on Latina feminist media.
They relished the opportunity to read and learn together about issues of media, gender and Latinidad.
One of the books, “Quinceañera Style” by Rachel Valentina González, inspired them to ask follow-up questions about this ethnic cultural practice. As Latinas, Cano and Pérez had celebrated their 15th birthdays with quinceañera parties. Angharad, being from Chile, the one country in South America that does not celebrate this rite of passage, had nonetheless noticed how quinceañeras had recently become a nearly required component of most mainstream media content about Latina girls.
As media scholars, the group brought their personal experiences to the study of quinceañeras and how these events appear in film and television. As ethnic-studies scholars, they know that mainstream media incorporates ethnic subjects, which include Latinas and quinceañeras, in repetitive and dismissive ways.
In a recent publication, Angharad and her co-author, Diana Leon-Boys, identified quinceañeras as one of the three tropes that mainstream media uses to codify the Latinidad of characters, like Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos and Christmas/Navidad.
Prompted by the question “Where is the joy?”, they could not forget that quinceañeras are a celebration of girlhood, family and culture. The quinceañera is a rite of passage where a girl enters the world of womanhood, at least symbolically. While “quinces” are an embodiment of gendered rituals, consumption and ethnicity, they are also an occasion to come joyfully together.
The upcoming exhibit at the Spurlock Museum highlights the joy of quinceañera celebrations in the United States and contextualizes popular-culture representations of this important coming-of-age event for Latin Americans.
The exhibit will give visitors an understanding of the quinceañera as a joyful practice and features artifacts such as dresses and tiaras as well as photographs and other media curated by film scholar Dr. Dora Valkanova. The exhibit also includes two films: One combines mainstream-media representations of quinceañeras with interviews with people who had them, and the other focuses on documentary footage of actual quinceañeras.
Join us for the opening of “Quinceañeras: Celebration, Joy and Ethnic Pride” at 4 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U, directly east of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.