Spurlock Museum will be opening two temporary exhibits this spring.
The first, opening Feb. 19, is “Nikkeijin Illinois.”
In this exhibit, curated by Jason Finkelman, multifaceted stories of Japanese immigrants and their descendants are offered through the lens of former and current students, faculty and staff of the University of Illinois.
These dynamic histories provide meaning toward why understanding the past is important to the present.
One thread of the exhibition connects histories of exclusion and anti-Asian hate to current reports of violence and hate crimes inflicted upon Asians and Asian Americans that upset our contemporary news headlines.
Another platform will serve to amplify Japanese American voices of today.
By highlighting Japanese Americans at Illinois, we center histories of struggle and perseverance for Nikkeijin — those of Japanese American heritage — on campus and in our community, creating new resonance within spaces we may frequent today.
In conjunction with this exhibit, the museum will be hosting a selection of images from “American Peril: Faces of the Enemy,” a portrait series by photographer Justin L. Chiu depicting members of the Japanese American and Muslim American communities directly impacted by negative Japanese and Islamophobic propaganda.
On the museum’s website (spurlock.illinois.edu/exhibits/profiles/nikkeijin.html), visitors are encouraged expand the exhibit experience by submitting their own related stories in text and images.
“Nikkeijin Illinois” will be on display through Dec. 10.
Also opening this spring is “Welcome to the Pow-wow: An Intertribal Pow-wow Experience.”
The exhibit is part of a long-term collaboration with the Bizhiki Culture and Dance Company, which has worked with Spurlock and Native American House to bring performances and educational offerings to both the museum and local schools.
Spurlock staff were interested in expanding the collaboration to the creation of an exhibit on pow-wows, which occur throughout much of North America and have some traditional roots but are also a modern art form and often highlight intertribal exchange and collaboration.
Working closely with curators Dylan Bishikiins Jennings (Bad River Tribe, Ojibwe) and Sasanehsaeh Jennings (Menominee) over the past three years, the exhibit’s staff are excited about how “Welcome to the Pow-wow” brings these events to life through a multi-sensory experience.
Visitors can view intricate regalia and a drum, hear music, learn about elements of a pow-wow and touch a variety of objects and materials that you would find at a pow-wow.
Also featured will be new works of art by Josh Atcheynum (Sweetgrass First Nations) that were commissioned by the museum.
“Welcome to the Pow-wow” opens on April 1.
The exhibit will be on display in the North American Gallery for seven years, and new regalia pieces will be rotated into the display to feature regalia representative of a number of dances and belonging to several different artists.
Members of the Bizhiki Culture and Dance Company will visit at least once a year to help host programs and events highlighting Indigenous art and culture.