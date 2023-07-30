It won’t be too many more weeks until the new exhibit “Champaign County Pioneers of Radio” opens at the Champaign County History Museum.
The Exhibits Committee has been working for quite some time planning our next exhibits.
These will be a suite of three thematically related exhibits in the three galleries.
Up first will be the “Pioneers of Radio.”
The other two will be “Pioneers of Newspapers” followed by “Pioneers of Television” over the next several months.
“Pioneers of Radio” will note various “firsts” in local radio as well as some general radio information.
Some early radios will be displayed.
Expect to see quite a bit about WDWS and WILL as they were the earliest stations.
WPGU (student-run) and WBCP (African American-owned) are two of the additional pioneering stations that will be featured along with others.
WILL went on the air April 6, 1922, as WRM, for “We Reach Millions,” as a venture of the University of Illinois.
They broadcast from the Electrical Engineering Laboratory on the university campus.
WILL celebrated their 100th anniversary throughout 2023.
Illinois Public Media is the name they now use that covers all the platforms added over the years, including FM radio, television and online media.
WDWS was a venture of The News-Gazette newspaper.
It went on the air Jan. 24, 1937, under the direction of Marajen Stevick from the second floor of The News-Gazette building at 48 Main St., C.
WDWS took its call letters from the initials of the late Gazette publisher David W. Stevick.
His widow, Helen Mary Stevick, took over as publisher, and daughter Marajen was actively involved in the business.
When a sister radio station was added, it used Helen Mary Stevick’s initials for its call letters.
“Pioneers of Radio” will open in the next few weeks.
The museum plans to have an opening reception celebrating the new exhibit.
The dates will be noted in the museum’s newsletter, website and Facebook page.
‘Art In The Museum’ exhibits
While planning was underway for the new exhibits, we deviated a bit from our Champaign County history focus to highlighting several Champaign County artists.
Through the course of seven months, different artists were featured each month.
This series was curated by Ian Wang, a member of the museum’s board of trustees.
Many new visitors came to the museum to see these special exhibits.
Thanks to all attending for helping to make this such a successful series.
Speaking of attendance, on July 22, the museum reached an internal visitor goal of 1,500 for the year.
Just 170 more before year’s end will mean our second-best attendance on record.
Six hundred visitors will put us at our all-time record high.
Connor Monson
With mixed feelings, we acknowledge that our museum manager, Connor Monson, is moving on.
We’ll greatly miss him, but we wish him well as he pursues another master’s degree, this time in history, at Illinois State University.
Connor will continue to work with us on some projects.
We are especially grateful that Connor strengthened the museum’s ties with the university’s iSchool and the History Department.
The collaboration with History Harvest was especially significant.
He was also instrumental in establishing the Champaign County Newspaper Digitization Initiative working with the Illinois Newspaper Project in the History, Philosophy and Newspaper Library at the university.
Digitization of the St. Joseph Record is the initiative’s first project that will add to the digital holdings of the Illinois Newspaper Project.
Future event
CCHM’s Trivia Night fundraiser returns Aug. 18 at Jupiter’s at the Crossing in Champaign. Once again, Mike Haile will emcee, and Kathy Reiser will be a judge. Charge is $25 per ticket. Details on the website: champaigncountyhistory.org.