After nearly 17 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College has reopened for public shows.
During the closure, the staff of the planetarium offered virtual versions of some of our shows free to the public. These included our live-narrated tour of the night sky, “Prairie Skies,” and the “Kaler Science Lecture Series.” These shows provided us a chance to interact with people who can’t join us in-person even when we are open.
We hope to maintain this connection with future virtual shows and recording our Kaler Lectures to post on YouTube.
A planetarium show on Zoom isn’t as immersive as it is under the dome, but software such as Stellarium can simulate the sky on your screen. I use Stellarium with students who take astronomy classes at Parkland, so I adapted it to present “Prairie Skies.”
As good as Stellarium is, it has not been customized for our school field trips like the sky-simulation software we use in the dome, Digistar. When school groups booked private virtual shows, producer Waylena McCully adapted the Digistar interface to be presentable through streaming services.
Over the past year, McCully assisted with the college’s contact-tracing efforts when she wasn’t presenting shows, performing system maintenance or encoding new features to be displayed in future shows.
Although the planetarium was closed to the public, Parkland’s astronomy and Earth science courses were held in the dome several times over the last year. The microphone and speaker system made it easier for us to talk through masks for an hour.
We set up a seating
chart to adhere to social-distancing measures, which reduced the dome’s capacity from 128 to 29.
The company Cosm, whose subsidiary installed Staerkel Planetarium’s digital projection system, provided a short-term license for a full-dome show to support the reopening.
The program, called “Birth of Planet Earth,” was produced in part by the Advanced Visualization Lab at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois. You can see “Birth of Planet Earth” at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 30.
The first show at the planetarium on Fridays and Saturdays now begins at 6:30 p.m. This allows the staff to clean the seats between shows.
“Summer Prairie Skies” is on at 6:30 p.m. Fridays “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” plays at 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays until Sept. 11. A brand-new children’s show called “Did an Asteroid Really Kill the Dinosaurs?” will debut at the planetarium at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Check parkland.edu/
planetarium for an updated schedule of programs, educational resources and links to videos of past shows.
You can also contact the staff at planetarium@
parkland.edu to book a group show, birthday party or wedding or inquire about renting a telescope. The Champaign County Museums Network has information at champaigncountymuseums.org.