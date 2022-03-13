When planting pollinator habitats, planting seeds can be a more affordable way to go. Especially when you are considering planting a larger area.
The native habitat that used to cover much of Illinois was tallgrass prairie. A patch of prairie through the seasons is a beautiful thing to tend, learn from and enjoy. It is an added bonus to feed the pollinators and birds.
The first thing you will have to do is prepare your site for planting, which means removing the grass and plants that are already there.
There are several ways to expose the soil and discourage weeds. It can include a combination of sod removal, smothering (with black plastic, cardboard or other materials), mowing, burning, plowing and herbicide application.
Sometimes, the first spring through fall will be taken up by site clearing. There may be a lot of weed seeds in the soil to contend with. Repeated disking or shallow cultivation can cut down weeds as they sprout. You want to give your seeds that best chance for sprouting and surviving.
Next will be seed selection. Different species will have different requirements for the seeds to germinate and grow. The easiest seeds to start require no pre-treatment. If your site is ready in spring, you can spread these seeds, and they will germinate in a warm location.
Two species — purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) and beebalm (Monarda fistulosa) — are easy to find at nurseries. Some other nice ones include sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale), mountain mint species (Pycnanthemum spp.) and smooth blue aster (Symphyotrichum laeve) for fall blooming.
When choosing your species mix, consider how sunny your location is, and choose multiple species so there are blooms with nectar in spring, summer and fall. I also like to include plants that will feed the caterpillars. For example, milkweeds for monarchs.
One of the websites I search for information on is Prairie Moon Nursery (prairiemoon.com). In addition to having seeds, roots and plants for sale in their catalog and on their website, they have educational information about individual plants, including growing and seed-starting needs, some of the insects they host, and height and bloom time.
The feature I really like is that you can search for species from your region or state. When selecting native plants for my planting site, I like to use local ones.
When I put in a prairie plot or garden plot, I have a hard time planting only seeds the first year. Some native perennials can take up to three to five years to flower. I usually do plan on adding more species each year and expanding the garden or increasing the diversity of plants in the following years. But I am eager to see flowers the first year, so I will put in some small plants that will bloom that first year.
If there are some species that are difficult to start from seed that you would like to have in your plot, you can also put in plants to get them started.
Be aware, you may have to fence certain plants or areas to protect them from wildlife until they are established.
Take a closer look around you. Do you have room to plant some pollinator habitat? You can start with one pot of purple coneflower or a beautiful orange butterfly weed. No place to plant anything? Volunteer to help plant seeds/plants in other places in your community.
For more information or questions about planting for pollinators, please email