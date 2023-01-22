Feed your spirit and the pollinators. Plant a native plant.
Some of our native plants are very easy to grow and can thrive in a flowerpot or small patch. So, if you have a balcony or small yard, there are native plants you can grow to provide nectar or pollen for pollinators.
The only sunny place in my yard is my gravel driveway, so I grow most of my flowers, herbs and vegetables in large flowerpots. Some of the natives are hardy enough to overwinter in the pots sitting on the gravel. Some will even make seedlings in the gravel. I pot them up and move them onto new homes.
The three plants I’ll describe to you today are all long bloomers lasting about a month, and they are all about 3 feet tall.
In the spring, one of the plants I see bumble bees on is Penstemon digitalis. It is also known as foxglove beardtongue. It is in the snapdragon family and has tubular white flowers that can last from late spring to early summer. The flowers attract long-tongued bees, including honey bees, bumble bees and other native bees. It grows very well in a pot and transplants easily. It can make plantlets around the base of the first plant and produce seedlings to increase your patch size. “Husker Red” is a cultivar with burgundy foliage for extra color. Penstemon plants are readily available at nurseries and from other gardeners.
Purple coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) are very common in the nursery trade as well as many different varieties with different forms and colors. It is not as common in the wild as it is in gardens. I do not have good luck getting the unusual varieties to persist or last more than a year or two in my garden. I have had excellent luck with the regular purple coneflower. It is a great plant to include in your pollinator garden because it feeds both long-tongued bees and butterflies. The butterflies and skippers need a landing pad to sit on while they uncoil their proboscis and sip the nectar. It starts blooming about mid-summer and helps provide nectar and pollen to the pollinators during the middle of the growing season. If you leave the seed heads, goldfinches can feed on them.
Probably my quiet favorite plant is mountain mint (Pycnanthemum spp.). It has small white flowers often with purple dots. Its smaller flowers that can feed shorter tongued insects, so nectar is available to a host of other insects including: small native bees, wasps, flies, tiny butterflies, skippers and beetles. It grows easily in a pot or the garden and can be divided to start new plants. A benefit for you is that you can gently cup your hand around the base of a stem and run it to the top of the stem and then smell the fresh minty scent on your hand. I like to do this with mountain mint and rosemary for aromatherapy.
To supply pollen and nectar in the fall, plant asters and stiff or showy goldenrod.
If you do not have the budget to buy plants, remember that gardeners are very generous people and usually love to share plants and knowledge. Many times, seedlings will come up in a bed or garden and need to be moved to a new home.
Gardeners will share some of these as well as divisions of mature plants. Please be courteous and kind and ask before digging or taking plants. Thank you for sharing everyone. Pick your favorites and plant them or try one and find a new favorite.