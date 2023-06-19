Happy Father’s Day!
Today we are featuring two special “fathers” to the field of ecology, Stephen A. Forbes and Victor E. Shelford.
Forbes moved to Urbana in 1885 to become a professor of entomology and zoology.
Forbes later recruited Shelford to help develop the Zoology Department.
Both of their individual works focused on the relationships between plants, animals and the environment they lived in.
Forbes, Shelford and others doing similar work thought this research should be its own field of study and worked to form and define the field of ecology.
Forbes moved through several higher-education programs before landing at Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University).
While there, he became an instructor in zoology and worked his way up to the director position of the State’s Natural History Museum and Laboratory.
This position evolved into the chief of the Illinois Natural History Survey, and Forbes brought the Natural History Survey to Champaign-Urbana when he accepted a job at Illinois Industrial University in 1885.
Forbes was one of the earliest researchers who advocated that the relationships between plants, animals and the environment should be a distinct branch of scientific research.
There had been others before him who studied these kinds of relationships, such as Charles Darwin, but during the early 1900s, there was a shift away from simply classifying plants and animals, to looking much closer at how environments, plants and animals interacted and affected each other.
Similar work was also done in Europe by others, but Forbes’ works were some of the earliest published in North America.
One of Forbes’ areas of interests was the diets and ecological relationships between species and how these relationships impacted farmers.
“The Lake as a Microcosm” was one of his most famous writings that looked at the communal relationships between organisms within a lake.
This led to him playing a role in the Thompson Lake Debate.
Forbes, scientists and fishermen wanted to save the lake, but they were ultimately defeated when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled to have the lake drained for agricultural purposes.
In 1914, Forbes recruited Victor Shelford from the University of Chicago to work in the Zoology Department.
Shelford researched how animals adapt to and survive in their environments.
For example, he went to Puget Sound Laboratory in the summer and used photoelectric cells to measure light penetration in sea water to see how that affected the environment and animals living there.
Shelford helped to define ecology as a separate field and create animal ecology as a subfield.
He developed methods for studying ecology and even published a book called “Laboratory and Field Ecology” that taught others these methods and what lab equipment they would need.
Shelford also helped organize the Ecological Society of America and was its first president in 1916.
Shelford and Forbes helped to guide the definition and methods for the field of ecology.
They worked at the University of Illinois and Illinois Natural History Survey.
Their work was instrumental in demonstrating that the relationships between the environment and living species make us better understand our world and that we all depend on one another.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations that have come from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations.
The Illinois Distributed Museum is a project under the direction of the University of Illinois Archives.
See more at distributedmuseum.illinois.edu/.