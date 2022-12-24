If you have been by the Champaign County Historical Archives lately, you may have noticed staff working on a new project, spread out over our reading room tables.
We are rehousing and indexing the Stephen Storch Photography Collection.
Stephen Storch (1939-2000) was a photographer and chemistry teacher at Urbana High School.
After moving to Champaign in 1968, he opened Storch Photographic.
Readers may recognize his name; he photographed all types of events during his career, including weddings, portraits, family photos, high school senior photos and more.
The collection was donated by Storch’s son, Joseph.
This collection contains an estimated 40,000 negatives and includes printed photographs taken by Storch throughout his career as a photographer in Champaign from the 1970s to 2000.
Storch’s work provides a unique visual record of Champaign County in the late 20th century.
This collection contains a variety of negative formats, primarily including 6 cm x 6 cm Kodak color film, 33 mm film and a small amount of Fujifilm.
Storch was regularly hired as the photographer for the annual Gamma Upsilon Psi debutante ball, “The Cotillion,” which is still in existence.
The Cotillion’s purpose is to celebrate young Black women who excel academically and are very involved in their schools and community.
While we do not have the photos from the first Cotillion in 1972 (or have yet to unearth them!), we have the photos from many of the balls between 1973 to 2001.
So far, there have been over 1,000 Cotillion negatives digitized.
Once the digitization is complete, they will be uploaded to an online gallery for viewing.
Archives staff are rehousing the negatives into photo-safe sleeves and boxes.
The negatives arrived to us in their original paper sleeves, in a variety of glassine, plastic and paper envelopes that have become brittle and darkened with age.
We are replacing these with preservation quality materials that will extend the life of the negatives.
Information written on the original sleeves is copied to the new buffered envelope so we do not lose any valuable clues to the identities of the negatives’ subjects.
It is best to preserve photographs, negatives and most archival materials in buffered sleeves and boxes.
Buffered paper includes an agent to alter the pH of the paper that protects what is inside from migrating acids that can cause harm and speed degradation.
Once the negatives are rehoused into the sleeves, the sleeves are alphabetized and organized into specially sized boxes.
Once the negatives are safely rehoused and organized, we are creating an alphabetized index that will be searchable by patrons on our catalog.
In a few months, you may be able to visit the archives to find your own photos!
We are currently halfway through the entire collection and will hopefully have more exciting updates as work progresses.
Keep an eye on The Urbana Free Library’s social media for updates and news.