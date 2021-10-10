Understanding how our hearing and speech works is probably something you don’t think about until you encounter a problem with it.
The Speech and Hearing Science Department at the University of Illinois has a long history of innovation and determination to make the field better.
Dr. Severina Nelson originally started speech therapy in a broom closet. The department eventually grew and is now housed in its own building, the Speech and Hearing Science Building, with the Speech-Language Pathology Clinic located in Research Park.
While there are many innovative scientists from the UI, one in particular affected how speech and hearing science would be taught for decades — Dr. Willard Zemlin.
Zemlin originally came to learn about this field through his wife, Eileen (Lindquist) Zemlin, who had a master’s degree in speech pathology. Hearing about his wife’s work made Willard Zemlin interested in the subject, and he then chose to pursue a Ph.D. in the field. In 1962, he became a professor at the UI. He directed the Speech and Hearing Research Laboratory from 1962 to 1975.
Zemlin believed that in order to help those with speech and hearing difficulties, practitioners must have a good understanding of the anatomy of the human body that affects speech and hearing. He used another interest of his, photography, to help achieve this goal.
After receiving permission from the School of Basic Medical Sciences at the UI, he was able to take pictures of dissections and use them in his teaching, research and publications. This allowed him to capture every bone, cartilage, tissue and muscle involved in both speech and hearing and how they are all connected.
With this information, Zemlin was able to help others better understand what is being affected when people experience something different in their hearing and speech.
Zemlin also wrote one of the longest-used textbooks in the field, “Speech and Hearing Science: Anatomy and Physiology,” with the first edition published in 1964. This book would have four more editions, with the fourth being published in 1997, and was widely used in classrooms for decades. Zemlin took almost all of the photos used in the book.
In later editions, he was also able to include photos of laryngeal behavior, which he was able to capture through an innovative technique using a high-speed motion-picture camera.
Eileen Zemlin wrote “Study Guide-Workbook to Accompany Speech and Hearing Science: Anatomy and Physiology,” to help students learn from her husband’s textbook.
Willard Zemlin left the UI in 1985, and his large collection of photographic slides was donated to the UI Archives in 2006. His investigations into speech and hearing anatomy greatly helped the field of speech and hearing science.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations that have come from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations. The museum is a project under the direction of the UI Archives.