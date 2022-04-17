Have you ever seen the Milky Way? For most Americans, it is impossible to see the band of light from the galaxy outside their homes. To be able to experience the night sky as our ancestors did, we have to travel to places away from light pollution.
International Dark Sky Week, which is happening April 22-30, celebrates the night sky and offers everyone a chance to reflect on the lighting choices made around their home and in their community.
Since the 1800s, electric lighting has made streets safer to navigate and allowed people to be more active outside of daylight hours. Eventually, the International Dark-Sky Association was founded to raise awareness of the effects of increasing light pollution. Not only does it affect our view of the sky, it is a waste of energy to shine light where it isn’t needed. Research suggests that lights affect our ability to sleep, which can lead to additional health risks. Light pollution also has adverse effects on the ecosystem, including migratory birds and sea turtle hatchlings.
Dark-sky advocates often address local governments to consider changes to street lighting, but that is only part of the problem. Billboards and office buildings may be lit upwards, and cars can have headlamps that will be far brighter than needed.
You can examine how the lighting around your home is designed. Security cameras are less effective if they only see the glare of lights and people can hide in shadows. Fully shielded lamps only shine downward. This will also limit light trespass so it doesn’t illuminate neighboring properties or into windows.
Throughout the year, the staff of the Staerkel Planetarium demonstrates the effects of light pollution during shows. Dave Leake, the retired director of the planetarium, has worked with the dark-sky association and fellow members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society to measure light pollution in the area and promote sensible lighting.
After learning that Middle Fork River Forest Preserve has the lowest light pollution in Champaign County, Leake guided efforts to get the forest preserve designated as an International Dark-Sky Park, the first in Illinois. The forest preserve is hosting an event to commemorate International Dark Sky Week on April 29. Leake will give a talk on light pollution and the night sky at 7:30 p.m. at the activity center.
If weather permits, astronomical society members will set up telescopes to observe the night sky from 8 to 10 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this free event to enjoy the night sky and learn more about how they can help preserve it.
The Champaign County Museums Network is an organization of multiple educational institutions that serve the community. Members include the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College and two Champaign County Forest Preserve District facilities, the Homer Lake Interpretive Center and the Museum of the Grand Prairie. Learn more about the network at champaigncounty