You can help pollinators survive the winter. Butterflies are beautiful, fragile-looking creatures, but they can survive outside in the winter in all stages of their life cycle: as eggs, larvae (caterpillars), pupae or adults.
Some do not survive in our area during winter. The most famous of these are the monarchs. They are the only butterfly with a two-direction migration. Individuals fly south in fall from our area and roost in trees in central Mexico almost 2,000 miles away. You can help them by planting more flowering plants. They need two kinds of plants to feed two very different life stages, larvae and adults. The caterpillars need milkweed (Asclepias spp.) leaves to chew and feed on. The adult butterflies need flowering plants they can sip nectar from. They especially need the fuel or nectar as they make their fall migration to Mexico.
So, fall blooming plants are very important, natives and annuals. The last monarchs I saw this year were on the tithonia and cosmos planted in the pots in front of the Pollinatarium. Two native plants for fall nectar sources in our area are New England aster (Aster nova-angliae) and stiff goldenrod (Oligoneuron rigidum).
Some adult butterflies make a one-direction migration. When it has warmed up in the spring, the adults can fly from southern states back to our area and farther north looking for host plants and places to live. Some of these include the common buckeye, painted lady, cloudless sulphur, question mark, red admiral and mourning cloak. Some of these can also overwinter as adults in our area as well, if they have sheltered spots, where they can remain dormant. The mourning cloak and question mark are two butterflies that can overwinter in our area as adults. When temperatures warm up above 55 degrees in the spring, they can be seen flying about looking for places to lay their eggs.
Some butterflies, such as the swallowtails, overwinter as a pupa in a chrysalis that looks like a leaf on the outside. They attach them with silk to a piece of tree bark, leaf litter or a plant stem. To help them survive, rake leaves gently into flower beds, prairie areas, and bushes. It creates good insulation. Also don’t cut down the stems. They attach the chrysalis to the stem usually within a meter of the ground.
They can pass the winter as a fully mature caterpillar or one that needs to feed more in the spring. The eastern tailed blue butterfly passes the winter as a mature larva (caterpillar) inside seed pods. In spring they pupate and transform into butterflies. The tawny emperor caterpillars crawl under leaves and curl it around themselves using silk to make a shelter. They also often attach the leaf to a stem with silk. They will emerge in the spring and start eating leaves again until they’re mature, pupate and then transform into butterflies.
Some butterfly species, such as the purplish copper, lay eggs in the leaf litter and at the base of host plants in the fall. They remain dormant through winter and hatch in the spring.
Please don’t rake and burn the leaves. Put them on flower beds, compost bins, around the bases of trees and bushes and other out of the way spots. Leave plant stems and twigs standing through winter.
All the life stages of the butterfly need leaf cover, stems, twigs, bushes, tree bark and places to shelter.
The insects are well camouflaged and blend into the leaves and bark where they are hiding.
Take a closer look. What do you see?