The pop-up exhibit “A Tribute to Ukraine: Folk Arts and Crafts,” is on display through July 10 at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures.
Created in partnership with the Russian, East European and Eurasian Center in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Illinois, this small exhibit offers a quick dive into the museum’s holdings of Ukraine-affiliated artifacts.
As the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight, highlighting these objects, including decorative painting, egg decorating (pysanky), embroidery, pottery, textile weaving, wicker weaving and woodworking is our small way of paying tribute to the Ukrainian people during this difficult time.
While museum professionals in Ukraine are risking their lives to hide cultural treasures from soldiers who have been looting art and important artifacts, we will safely display the Ukrainian objects in our collection in solidarity.
Many of the artifacts on display were given as gifts to the museum in the 1970s by the Ukrainian Student Association at the UI.
The Ukrainian Student Association was formed in 1961 by 17 university students, and today it remains an active registered student organization, bringing awareness to Ukrainian culture and history on campus while welcoming participants from all backgrounds.
Their gift of these objects allows Spurlock to share the history and traditions of Ukraine with our community.