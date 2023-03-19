Nature is giving us signs that spring is here. Turkey vultures, killdeer and red-winged blackbirds have arrived back. Overwintering mourning cloak butterflies are awakening on the warmer days, and buds are starting to form on trees. My favorite part of the spring is the blooming of wildflowers.
There is nothing more magical to me then emerging from winter to see beauty growing out of the cold, dark soil. Now, don’t get me wrong; I love the winter, but after a while, the lack of sunshine and bitter cold gets to be too much. If you were to venture out into the woods now, you would see green emerging from the ground.
Bloodroot is one of the first woodland flowers to bloom and only lasts for a short time. It got that name because it’s sap is blood-colored, especially in the roots.
Spring beauty is a very delicate-looking wildflower with slender leaves. Another name for this plant is “fairy spud.” This plant produces a corm (a fleshy underground stem) that is edible. Mice and chipmunks eat these “spuds,” but humans can, too. Once cooked, it has been described as having a texture similar to potatoes with the taste of boiled chestnuts. The only problem is, you would have to eat a lot of them to fill up, hence the name fairy spuds.
One other early spring wildflower is the mayapple, which I like to call the umbrella plant. When the plant comes out of the ground, it will unfold its umbrella-like leaves. Around May, if the plant has more than one leaf, it will produce a flower that once pollinated will produce an apple-like fruit. When fully ripe, box turtles will eat them and then disperse the seeds in their scat. Be careful though, these “apples” can be poisonous if not fully ripe.
These are just a few of the wildflowers you can find in East Central Illinois.
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District has created a brochure on the spring wildflowers found in Rayburn-Purnell Woods at Lake of the Woods.
These plants can be found throughout East Central Illinois and not just in Mahomet.
To see this brochure, visit ccfpd.org/Museum-Education/Self-Guided-Adventures, and click on Rayburn-Purnell Spring Wildflower Guide.
You can also pick up a printed brochure by visiting the Homer Lake Interpretive Center or Museum of the Grand Prairie.
Not only are these wildflowers beautiful to admire — they are also important sources of food for early emerging insects, including bees, flies, solitary wasps and butterflies. Ants also depend on the seeds of certain species of wildflowers like spring beauty and bloodroot. Their seeds contain elaisomes — fleshy structures that are full of fats. Ants bring these seeds back to their nests for food. When finished eating the elaisomes, they will dispose of the seed away from their nest which in turn helps the plant by spreading its seeds.
Keep in mind that these small plants are only around for a limited time each year. They have a narrow window to grow and reproduce before the trees above them block out the sun with their leaves.
Listen to the wise words of Elvis Presley, “Spring fever, spring is here at last. Spring fever, my heart’s beating fast. Get up, get out. Spring is everywhere.”