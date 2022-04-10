A striking presentation of flowers invites the viewer to feel joyous, comforted, even inspired.
Famous pieces of art and design feature floral content, and careers can be made from their curation.
Certain ecosystems produce seasonal wildflowers, some of which are impressive enough to draw tourists specifically to see their displays.
Being in the right place at the right time may reward you with sweeping, expansive natural gardens bursting with beauty and color enough to bring grown adults to the point of childlike giddiness.
We are fortunate in the Prairie State to enjoy multiple seasons for viewing wildflowers.
Tallgrass prairies are well-known for their summer blooms, but spring is the time of year for forest wildflowers.
Coupling that with milder temperatures makes spring a wonderful time to visit our local forested areas.
On a good day, each twist and turn on the trail can reveal blankets of greenery with new pops of color.
Often referred to as spring ephemerals, the blooms of these woodland wildflowers typically don’t last long.
Blooming periods for some species are only a couple of weeks, and the exact timing varies based on location and weather.
This quality rewards frequent visits to woodlands, as there is nearly always something new to see.
Near Champaign-Urbana, Busey Woods is a great place to see some of our native spring ephemerals throughout the season.
In early spring, a visitor to Busey Woods might enjoy seeing the single central flower of a bloodroot or the first white and pink streaks of spring beauty.
Another trip could yield darker blooms of trillium, recognizable by its trio of mottled leaves, or the periwinkle hues of pinwheeled phlox flowers in the later months.
Wide patches of Virginia bluebell with their floral clusters are a popular favorite, while a discerning visitor may seek out the unique and more elusive jack-in-the-pulpit.
Most of our spring ephemerals are perennial plants (underground growth persists in cold seasons even when the above-ground portion dies back), and many have interesting adaptations for survival in a forest ecosystem.
The trout lily spends seven years growing mostly underground, sending up only one leaf every few years, before finally maturing and producing its recognizable droopy-headed flower.
Many species, including bloodroot, trillium, Dutchman’s breeches and violets, may rely on ants for dispersal.
A fatty tissue attached to their seed (called an elaiosome) can attract ants to spread and even “plant” seeds in their homes underground, a relationship called myrmecochory.
Native woodland wildflowers can also be a great addition to a home garden.
Because they are adapted to our local forests, they often grow well in shady areas with minimal maintenance and provide valuable habitat for native pollinators.
Other great local natural areas to view spring ephemerals include Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Allerton Park and Kickapoo State Park.
Visitors to Busey Woods are invited to stop inside the Anita Purves Nature Center to ask questions and request available resources on wildflowers.
We hope to see you out on the trails!