In March 2021, I started working at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures.
While still in the midst of the pandemic, I was tasked with working with professors who wanted to use Spurlock’s collections as a resource for their classes.
I felt like my past experience teaching college students would prepare me well for this task, but I didn’t realize how many classes would use the opportunity to visit the museum.
Over the 2021-2022 academic year, Spurlock welcomed a record number of college classes from across the university.
This fall, we’re well on our way to surpass that total in one semester!
Classes covered topics from life in ancient Greece to how people understand and process loss and death.
With help from our Collections team, artifacts were pulled from storage for some classes, while other students had customized tours of our galleries.
All class visits are specific to the course learning objectives.
Working as the academic programs coordinator is invigorating.
I get to continue to learn and research.
While I am by no means meant to be a subject matter expert in all areas, I use what I do know to help students observe and critically think about the object they are seeing and the connections these have to their classroom learning.
During spring 2022, a number of Community Health classes came to “Sewn in Memory,” the AIDS quilt panels exhibit created with the Greater Community AIDS Project.
Class visits started with GCAP co-founder Jerry Carden.
Jerry shared his experiences, had students consider the stigma within communities surrounding AIDS, and how it has affected the C-U community, before giving tours of the exhibit.
As students had the chance to process and discuss what they learned and saw, they noted how young HIV patients were when they died.
Other students talked about how the panels brought to life the person who was remembered: AIDS is more than just numbers, AIDS and other diseases affect real, specific people.
Not all classes that come to Spurlock do so for the artifacts and exhibits.
Some come to get an idea of what the museum profession is like.
Each spring and fall, Humanities 275 students visit and speak with a panel of museum and professionals from related nonprofit fields from around C-U.
After panelists introduce themselves, students ask questions, directing the course of the discussion.
The panels have covered topics like diversity in museums, staff members’ favorite objects and our career paths that led to the positions we have today.
Students come out with a better understanding of job possibilities within museums and arts and heritage organizations.
I love working with some of the 56,000 students on campus, and I’m excited to continue to work with professors and see our academic programs grow.