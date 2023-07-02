The Spurlock Museum has a Teaching Collection — touchable artifacts that can be used in museum programs or loaned to teachers, librarians, Scout leaders and other educators — that contains items from all over the world.
For example, there are musical instruments from Africa, nesting dolls from Russia, ceremonial objects from East Asia and a wide variety of clothing from Guatemala.
Our educators love to take objects from this collection along when they staff tables at information fairs and open houses.
Monica M. Scott, the museum’s manager of community engagement and programs, loves the versatility of the Teaching Collection.
“What I find wonderful is that the objects engage visitors of all ages, interests and backgrounds.”
The artifacts can be used to advertise an upcoming exhibit or event, introduce a holiday or celebration or give information on a specific country or culture.
They also serve as great conversation starters.
Some table visitors come up to let us know that one of the objects has brought up a wonderful memory.
(“My family saw one of those when we were on vacation a few years ago.”)
Other visitors approach the table with a smile to tell you that an object on the table is from their country.
We value those encounters as an opportunity to learn more about both the visitor and the object.
It creates a very special connection that helps us to improve our programs and loans.
And it makes everyone’s day when they ask if they can touch the objects, and we say, “Yes, please do!”
A favorite conversation begins with the question, “What’s that?”
When you work with a collection containing thousands of items, from hundreds of countries, this is a common inquiry.
Sometimes, the visitor wants to know everything we know immediately.
In other cases, we work together with the visitor to come up with an answer through touching and manipulating the object and thinking about it through leading questions.
These could include questions like, “Do you see writing on the object, and does that give you an idea of where it comes from?”
“Does it resemble something you already know?”
“What characteristics do you observe?”
There are three images in this article that contain objects often associated with the “What’s that?” question.
Do you recognize any of them?
Image A’s artifact is about 7 inches by 5 inches.
Image B is of an artifact measuring 17 inches by 5 inches.
Image C has two artifacts that look completely different but serve the same purpose.
They average 1.5 inches in length.
If you have a guess at the identities of these artifacts, send them to ksheahan@illinois.edu.
It could be the start of a beautiful conversation.