I first entered the World Heritage Museum, the precursor to the Spurlock Museum, as a visiting school kid. There were so many fascinating things that transported me to the ancient times we had been studying in class. I realized that while the words and images in my textbook were interesting, this was the real stuff, and in the case of some great reproductions, something that could still put me squarely into a different time and place.
Unfortunately, there was a problem: I couldn’t touch the stuff. That’s why I decided to work in museums. With the right training, I could finally touch the collections.
Today, the Spurlock Museum has a teaching collection with thousands of objects that can be touched. They represent 150 different countries and a span of nearly 4,000 years. They are integral to our programs and available for educational loan. I have the very special duty of supervising the care, use and acquisition of these artifacts, so I have been able to reach my school-kid goal.
What museum educators have discovered, though, is that we can provide things in our educational materials that add even more than touch when bringing other people and places to life.
In doing research on ancient Egyptian mummification, Spurlock educators found lists of the resins and essential oils used in the preservation process. As a part of our program “In the Shadow of the Pyramids,” boxes of scents make real the aromas of lotus, spikenard and juniper. Sixth-graders can touch and smell frankincense and myrrh, resins included in ancient perfumes that may have only been words to them before.
Our program on the Silk Road and spice routes includes not only exploring spice containers but also the spices they hold and how they smell. Sniffing the wood of West African dance masks, originally stored near cooking fires to protect them from termite damage, sparks the imaginations of students in the “Masks Around the World” and “Celebrations” programs.
A variety of sounds also enter into museum experiences. A Senufo xylophone (djegele) from West Africa is the main feature in our “Come to the Market” interactive area.
The teaching collection can supply its own band with musical instruments from Egypt, Mexico, the U.S., Japan, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, and seven western and southern African countries.
Textbook chapters on ancient Rome spend a lot of time discussing the importance of roads and how they made it easier for soldiers to march from one part of the empire to another. It wasn’t until a pair of reproduced Roman caligae, the sandal-like boots they wore, joined our collections that we really understood their full effect.
To make the soles last longer, these shoes were studded with hobnails that made a distinctive sound when struck against the paving stones. The sound of thousands of approaching warriors must have filled opposing forces with fear and awe.
And, who knows? Maybe imagining it on a museum tour will inspire the next generation of museum educators.