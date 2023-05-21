The Spurlock Museum of World Cultures is taking strides in a diverse and inclusive direction by redeveloping the Gallery of African Cultures, led by Monica M. Scott, manager of community engagement and programs.
Scott and museum staff will survey museum visitors, faculty whose work focuses on Africa, and local and diasporic African communities to gather feedback to inform changes to the gallery.
The proposed project has been awarded a grant from the University of Illinois’ Chancellor’s Call to Action to Address Racism and Social Injustice Research Program.
The team’s primary goal is to include authentic cultural voices in the interpretation of exhibits.
The project will mainly focus on updating the language, expanding information about exhibit items and switching pieces more frequently to better reflect the diversity of Africa and to emphasize narratives of historic and contemporary African cultures.
Additions to the gallery will also include multimedia experiences, including music, videos of objects in use and personal stories from individuals who have used them.
“These objects were developed with function in mind, and when they are put behind glass, it deactivates the initial purpose,” Scott said. “So we hope to share with our visitors a diversity of voices and interpretations.”
Scott has been passionate about increasing and ensuring inclusivity in museums ever since she started her career in museum programming over 20 years ago.
“It’s important that what we say about objects align with the communities that created them,” she said. “Historically, museums have not always responsibly collected objects and have claimed authority over them without providing a voice for the creators.”
Scott hopes this project will be a significant step toward developing an ethical museum and practices.
By involving communities and audiences, and centering experiences in museum programming, the museum looks to share and change power dynamics in spaces where there has often been only one authority.
The project is also a major step in the museum’s commitment to working with curators from source communities and dismantling systems of power to improve diversity, equity, access and inclusion.
Over the course of the redevelopment of the Gallery of African Cultures, Scott will also organize feedback and plans into a model that will inform future exhibits and may assist other museums seeking to bolster these attributes in their exhibits and programming.
“The first step is acknowledging what museums have done — and these are problems we inherited, not developed, but we are complicit unless we do work to make changes,” Scott said. “I’m always thinking about our communities so that people can come into these spaces and feel welcome, situated, respected and honored.”