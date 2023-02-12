Inside Out | Staerkel Planetarium introduces a new round of speakers
Each year, Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College hosts speakers from around the world of science.
The first lecturer of this series was the late Professor Jim Kaler.
After providing beloved astronomy talks for 30 years, the James Kaler Science Lecture Series was renamed in his honor.
Kaler Science Lectures are typically held on the first Friday of each month from October through April.
This March, the planetarium is hosting two lectures presenting videos and photographs of the wonders of nature.
March is the optimal time for each talk because they both help the audience prepare for the onset of spring.
Warmer air comes back north, so tornadoes are most common in spring at the same time birds migrate.
Andrew Pritchard presents the first lecture, “Chasing Tornadoes: It’s Not What You Think!”, at 7 p.m. March 3.
Pritchard is a meteorologist who operates Chambana Weather, providing weather forecasts each day, and he studies the effects of weather around the globe on production agriculture for Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Pritchard will explain why tornadoes form more easily in North America and offer tips to stay safe during severe weather.
He will also clear up misconceptions about storm-chasing and share some of his videos of recent tornadoes.
The second lecture is on a Wednesday night, March 8, at 7 p.m. Jeff Bryant’s talk is titled “Birds: It’s Not About What but Where.”
Bryant is a physicist and programmer who posts about visualizations of astronomical phenomena for Wolfram Research.
He is also an avid birdwatcher, frequently traveling to observe and photograph various species.
Bryant provided hundreds of photos to planetarium staff who will display the photos as a gallery across the dome.
During Bryant’s talk, he will discuss birds he sighted and the parks and preserves around and beyond Champaign County where he took the photos.
At the same time, planetarium producer Waylena McCully will offer flyover views of each location through the planetarium’s Digistar 6 projection system.
Staerkel Planetarium’s public show schedule includes sensory-friendly programs, shows in Spanish, and Pink Floyd light shows.
It is available at parkland.edu/planetarium.
Contact the staff at planetarium@parkland.edu to book a show, see the traveling space suit or rent a telescope.
The Champaign County Museums Network has information at champaigncountymuseums.org.
Erik Johnson is director of the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College. He can be reached at ejohnson@parkland.edu.