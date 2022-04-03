A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth gets between the sun and the moon. Normally, you would see a full moon, but Earth’s shadow is capable of covering the moon entirely, making it much dimmer. A total lunar eclipse looks red due to sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere.
This event is visible to anyone who can see the moon, which could be anywhere on the nighttime side of Earth.
Next month, on May 15, it will be visible through most of North America if it isn’t cloudy.
In Champaign, the moon will start to get a little dimmer after sunset and begin moving into Earth’s umbra, or full shadow, about 9:30 p.m.
The total eclipse begins at about 10:30 p.m. and will last for roughly 80 minutes.
If weather permits, members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society will set up several telescopes outside the Staerkel Planetarium so you can look at the moon.
Compared to a lunar eclipse, a solar eclipse is quite rare. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between Earth and the sun and blocks some or all of the sunlight.
Since the moon is much smaller than Earth, its shadow covers only a small portion of Earth’s surface, making total solar eclipses a scientific pilgrimage to the lucky locations where you can see them.
The 2017 total solar eclipse that crossed over southern Illinois was the first one visible in the contiguous U.S. since 1979.
A once-in-a-lifetime experience meant that highways in the path of totality were jammed for hours afterward. Despite the slow return trip, the whole experience was worth it.
There will be another chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States on April 8, 2024, just over two years from today.
The path of totality will move through southern Illinois again, but it will also move through Texas, Indiana and Ohio.
Hopefully, traffic will be less of a concern for people of C-U, because the moon’s shadow will pass over Indianapolis, and I-65 would be the shortest route for people coming from the Chicago area.
For those of you who can travel long distances, consider going to Texas or Mexico for the eclipse. The Midwest is often cloudy in early spring, and those regions have more reliably clear skies in April.
The astronomical society is planning to meet in Olney for the 2024 eclipse. Olney is about two hours due south of Urbana on Illinois 130.
If there are clear skies the night before, club members plan to share telescopic views of space with the public.
The William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College offers sky tours, full-dome videos, sensory-friendly programs, shows in Spanish, Pink Floyd light shows and space-suit shows.
You can find the public show schedule at parkland.edu/
planetarium. Contact the staff at planetarium@parkland.edu to book a show or to rent a telescope. The Champaign County Museums Network has information at champaigncounty