At the Anita Purves Nature Center, staff have been fielding questions about the number of dead and fallen trees in Busey Woods, the historic woodland next to the nature center.
Understandably, people are concerned about the health of the forest.
It warms our hearts to hear this concern, because it means the community cares about this valuable local resource.
The simple answer is this: emerald ash borer.
The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a tiny beetle yet a destructive pest to all species of ash trees in North America.
It gets its name because adults bore into the bark of ash trees to lay their eggs.
When those eggs hatch, the larvae eat through the tree’s cambium layer — an essential part of the tree right beneath the bark that transports water and nutrients.
This loss of circulation eventually kills the tree.
Emerald ash borers are native to many parts of Asia and likely arrived in the U.S. through wooden packaging material.
Since it did not evolve in this part of the world, the EAB has no natural predators here and is therefore able to spread rapidly as large infestations.
These infestations wipe out virtually all ash trees as they move region by region across the country.
It was first discovered in North America in 2002 in southeast Michigan and quickly spread to many states from the east coast to the Midwest.
Officially recognized in Illinois in 2006, EAB continues its path of destruction across the country, most recently appearing in Colorado.
The infestation in Champaign County was confirmed in 2012 and led to the rapid decline of ash trees in our area over the last decade.
For the past few years, those dead ash trees have been mostly standing in the woods and slowly breaking down.
The Urbana Park District manages Busey Woods as a natural area, which means staff aim to maintain natural systems (like decomposition) as much as possible.
Standing dead trees, called snags, provide valuable habitat for wildlife, so the ash trees have been left to decompose naturally.
Now, most of the bark on the ash snags has fallen off, revealing the fatal pathways cut by the EAB larvae underneath.
Many of the trees are now falling over, especially during high winds, which can cause the Urbana Park District to close the woods occasionally for safety.
If a treatment is started early enough and repeated annually, individual ash trees can be protected from EAB.
The Urbana Park District has been preserving 22 ash trees through yearly treatments.
These trees are located in neighborhood parks that are not managed as natural areas, a more feasible approach than trying to treat every ash tree in a forest.
Efforts like these allow us to appreciate the ash trees we have left.
They serve as a reminder of the impact humans can have on the natural environment and encourage us to do what we can to preserve and protect local ecosystems.