Last December, we updated readers of this column on a new project being undertaken by the Champaign County Historical Archives at The Urbana Free Library to rehouse the Stephen Storch Photography Collection to ensure its long-term preservation.
The project is now complete, and the collection is open for research.
This collection contains over 80,000 negatives and photographs taken by local photographer and Urbana High School teacher Stephen Storch from the 1970s to 2000.
Storch’s work covers all types of major life events for residents of C-U and many local organizations.
Storch photographed graduations, weddings, family photos and more!
Readers may recognize these bands photographed by Storch.
How to use the collectionThe first step for anyone interested in viewing the collection is to read the finding aid on our website by searching for “Stephen Storch” on the archives’ catalog.
The finding aid is a document used by archives to guide users through the collection.
Finding aids give researchers background information on the collection, tell you what you can find and exactly where in the collection materials are located.
The finding aid for the Stephen Storch Photography Collection includes alphabetized indexes of envelopes by last name, separated into three sections: weddings, non-weddings and Cotillion Debutante Ball.
Once you find the envelopes in the index you are interested in viewing, note the box number and envelope title.
Next, visit the archives and ask the staff to pull the envelopes you have chosen.
You can use our light box to view them and our scanner to make scans.
If you can’t make it in, we can also help you remotely, just contact us at archives@urbanafree.org or 217-367-4025.
We charge a small fee to send scans of material.
Preserving local historyThis project was completed thanks to a grant from the Illinois State Historic Records Advisory Board, part of the Illinois State Archives.
The grant funds covered the cost of preservation-quality materials (dozens of boxes and thousands of envelopes) to house the negatives and photographs.
Funds also covered over 500 hours of staff time dedicated to working on the collection and the time-intensive process of digitizing a subset of the collection.
Because of this support, the archives have been able to significantly increase the visual representation of our local community and the diversity of our collections.
If you are interested in learning how you can support more projects like this, please contact us at archives@urbanafree.org or 217-367-4025.
Were you a student of Mr. Storch’s, or were you photographed by him? We want to know! Contact us to share your story.