The summer of 2021 marks the time for a great emergence in many parts of the United States.
Many of us are teeming with excitement at the prospect of leaving our homes more often to interact with others as social creatures, but we are not the only ones preparing to surface.
Another animal is beginning a great exodus from its home, which happens to be underground.
The Great Eastern Brood of periodical cicadas, also known as Brood X (or Brood 10), will grace many parts of the Eastern United States with a massive presence this summer.
Everyday people will have an opportunity to engage in community science by monitoring this impressive phenomenon.
Periodical cicadas in the U.S. are all members of the genus magicicada. They emerge in 13- and 17-year cycles, meaning they spend almost their entire lives underground in their larval stage, only emerging for a short time in the summer of their final year to mate and perish.
Brood X is the largest brood of 17-year periodical cicadas. These cicadas exist in several Eastern and Midwestern states, with a large population in Indiana that extends into Illinois. We will see the emergence for the next month or so in the Midwest.
The United States is also home to multiple species of non-periodical cicadas, often called annual cicadas.
Readers may be familiar with the green-colored “dog day cicada,” which can be found every summer in Illinois.
Look for the black and orange coloration and listen for the difference in their sound to identify periodical cicadas. Visit the resources listed below to learn more.
These rare emergence events present opportunities for community science, which is public participation in scientific research.
Any interested person can aid researchers at the Illinois Natural History Survey (INHS) and others that are interested in tracking this cicada emergence.
Brood X cicadas are known to emerge in Clark, Crawford, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.
Researchers are interested in documenting both the timing and geographic range of this emergence.
Residents of Illinois have a unique opportunity to help track any change in the distribution of the species by documenting them near the edge of their range.
In counties outside of known emergence locations, the public is encouraged to monitor for expansion of the brood by watching natural areas for cicadas. Perhaps you will be the first person to discover this species in a new area!
One way to document sightings of Brood X cicadas is to use the Cicada Safari app on a smartphone. Developed at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, this app allows users to search, photograph, video and help map periodical cicadas.
You are welcome to reach out to the Anita Purves Nature Center for help facilitating your observations and monitoring efforts.
As we venture out into the wide world again this summer, we can enjoy the outdoors while also aiding in scientific research, and perhaps we can be thankful that our time stuck at home was short-lived from the eyes of a periodical cicada!
Learn about cicadas:
extension.entm.purdue.edu/cicadas/
cicadamania.com/cicadas/cicada-songs-audio-sounds-noise/
Periodical cicadas emerge in 2021, but the best is yet to come: University of Illinois Extension
Find the Anita Purves Nature Center online and on social media for the most up-to-date information about visits and in-person opportunities. Call 217-384-4062 or visit urbanaparks.org for more information.