For much of the 1930s, the fate of Chanute Air Force Base, then known as Chanute Field, hung in the balance.
Talk of moving the base began shortly after World War I and continued for two decades, while a number of fires razed buildings one by one.
On Dec. 25, 1930, a fire believed to be caused by a faulty circuit broke out in Hangar 10, which housed the Communications School.
Three fire departments fought the fire for two hours, concentrating their efforts on saving the surrounding buildings.
This fire caused added stress to an already strained Chanute — the number of student officers was nearly double what it had been at any previous time, and space was at a premium.
They couldn’t afford another loss.
Five days later, the front-page headline in The News-Gazette read, “Chanute Field to Be Turned into a Federal Prison Farm.”
A number of articles followed in January 1931 in the Rantoul Press about the War Department’s plans to move the technical school to Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio.
The debris from the fire remained where it burned until the future of Chanute was more certain.
The Communications School was destroyed for the second time in three years when a fire broke out in Hangar 9 on Aug. 25, 1933.
Much of the equipment lost was that which had been sent to the field after the fire in 1930, including aerial cameras and radio tuning and testing equipment.
Fires of this nature were predicted in 1928 when a congressional committee assessed the state of Chanute Field.
At that time, they noted the potential threat of fire due to the buildings’ flimsy wooden construction — quick work necessitated by WWI — and their state of disrepair.
Storage conditions for oil and gasoline were also determined to be a fire hazard.
The Air Corps expanded during the 1930s and needed more qualified mechanics and technicians — a requirement Chanute could not fulfill in its rundown condition.
The War Department was under pressure to rebuild the facilities or consider an alternative location.
A congressional committee assessed conditions at Chanute, where morale was found to be exceedingly low and the state of the barracks was so poor there were fist-sized holes in the walls.
This report spurred a debate in Congress, and in 1935, Congressman Donald C. Dobbins of Illinois’ 19th District lobbied extensively on Chanute’s behalf.
On May 23, 1936, the House voted to keep the Army Air Corps Technical School at Chanute.
On Jan. 16, 1939, there was another million-dollar loss when fire broke out in the supply depot and spread to the fire station and guard house.
Airplane equipment, engineering devices, parachutes and officers’ flying clothes, as well as a new shipment of telephones, were all lost.
By this time, however, rising threats of war and Roosevelt’s public works programs contributed to the decision to build a permanent training facility at Chanute.
The total expenditure between 1938 and 1941 would reach $13.8 million, $8.4 million of which was funded through Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.
All projects were completed by mid-1941, months before Pearl Harbor.
In 2016, the Champaign County Historical Archives acquired the archival records from the Chanute Air Museum.
