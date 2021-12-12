Over the past three years, I’ve been trying to solve a local mystery.
It all started when I first saw a picture of the former Flatiron building in Urbana. The details of the image seem to date the photo around 1910. It shows a dusty intersection of Springfield and Main streets in downtown Urbana with a woman in a white dress walking toward the entrance to the building. In front of the building sits a curious statue of a woman draped in robes holding an electric lamp high above her head.
Something about the statue immediately caught my interest. Who was this woman? Why was there a statue of her in downtown Urbana? And finally, where did this work of art end up?
Sources on the statue were limited, but with the assistance of Barb Garvey from the Museum of the Grand Prairie, I found that the statue was of Women’s Christian Temperance Union leader Francis Willard, and it was not actually a statue, but in fact, a fountain. Garvey also informed me that the fountain was likely melted down for scrap metal during World War II.
This was the ultimate mystery I hoped to verify, but where did the statue come from?
The history of this local iconography is traced to 1907. The first evidence of its existence is found in a Champaign Daily News article that promoted the unveiling of the fountain at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 1907, by the local chapter of the temperance union, which had spent the previous year raising $700 (about $20,000 today) for its creation.
The unveiling included an entire program of activities that comprised a recital of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by 600 public schoolchildren, a local history talk by Judge J.O. Cunningham, and an official presentation of the fountain by local temperance union President Jessie Butler and Mayor S.W. Love.
The group had been quite active in our community since the late 19th century. Prohibition was enacted in Urbana on numerous occasions, including 1874, 1907 and 1919 (when Illinois ratified the 18th Amendment). With the newly enacted 1907 prohibition, the fountain was a shining symbol of pride and achievement for all the efforts of the group based in Urbana.
The fountain offered a fresh source of drinking water for passersby with its two basins. There were also foot-level fountains for dogs and other animals seeking refreshment. In summer months, Urbana city officials stocked the base with ice to ensure the drinking water was cold.
As time passed, group members found that local drinkers were taking advantage of the city’s kindness by gladly using the ice to keep their beer cold as well. When this was discovered, the ice was removed and the fountain eventually went dry.
Sometime during or just after 1922, the sidewalk in front of the Flatiron was shortened and the Willard fountain was moved to a storeroom below the dance floor at Crystal Lake Park for a few months before ending up in Carle Park. Here it sat until 1927, when Lorado Taft’s “Lincoln the Lawyer” statue, which was originally placed in front of the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, needed to be moved and took Willard’s place in the park. The fountain was again stored under the dance floor at Crystal Lake Park and then disappeared into obscurity.
The last known reference to the fountain prior to World War II is found in the Nov. 13, 1932, edition of the Daily Illini. Here the author claimed the fountain was still “exiled to the basement at Crystal Lake Park, where she still lies forgotten.”
After the war, the first known mention of the fountain is from a Nov. 29, 1959, article in the Urbana Courier. This is the only source to claim that the fountain was melted for scrap metal during the war, and it was written 14 years after the war ended.
Additional investigation into the final resting place of the Willard fountain has been fruitless. I have read every available article I could find on local scrap-metal drives during WWII, but none mention the monument. In my free time, I’ve taken to browsing local newspapers during the war period in hopes of stumbling across an article that may never have been written.
A call to the Urbana Park District did not yield any extra information either. It seems the true fate of the Willard fountain may be lost to history.
Interested in learning more about Francis Willard, the Willard fountain or the Urbana Flatiron building? Come visit the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library; our staff are happy to assist.