The Homer Lake Interpretive Center, a facility of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD), houses animal ambassadors. Currently residing there are two painted turtles, a red-eared slider, an eastern box turtle, an ornate box turtle, a leucistic rat snake and an American toad. Unfortunately, these animals cannot be re-released into the wild, but they provide visitors a rare opportunity to experience native animals up close and teach a greater appreciation and understanding of wild animals and their natural habitats.
We want these animals to have the best life possible, which includes a stimulating environment that promotes natural instincts. Environmental enrichment is the process of enhancing the animal’s surroundings to increase physical activity, fulfill psychological needs and encourage natural behaviors. Enrichment can reduce stress, increase bodily health and promote mental well-being with opportunities to respond to new stimuli.
Enriching an animal’s environment comes in many forms, including altering the physical environment, modifying feeding methods, creating social groupings and increasing sensory stimulation.
Some examples of our enrichment include:
- An outdoor enclosure for our turtles to explore the natural world, at the same time keeping them safe. This enclosure is portable, so we can move it to different habitats.
- A sensory tree for our arboreal rat snake that offers varied textures to explore.
- A feeding puzzle for our aquatic turtles. Food is placed inside a jar and then placed upside down under the water. The turtles figure out how to knock the jar over to get to the food.
Animal advocates
You can become an animal advocate, which supports the CCFPD animal ambassadors. Your donation will not only provide the necessary care for your special sponsored creature, but you can also become a “voice” for that species. For more information on this sponsorship program, visit ccfpd.org/get-involved/adopt-an-animal.
Visit the animals
You can visit the Champaign County Forest Preserve’s animal ambassadors at the Homer Lake Interpretive Center located in the Homer Lake Forest Preserve at 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer. The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays (April through October) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.