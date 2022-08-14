The building at 1304 W. Green St., U, has a long history of being connected to important innovations.
It was originally built as the University of Illinois Physics Building, with the board of trustees approving the building in 1907 and construction being complete in 1909, costing $221,000. It would later become the Metallurgy and Mining Building in 1963 after physics moved to its new building in 1959 (now the Loomis Laboratory of Physics). It was renamed the Materials Science and Engineering Building in 2002.
Here are two notable innovations from its time as the Physics Building:
In 1911, University of Illinois physicists Jakob Kunz and W.F. Schulz teamed up with Joel Stebbins, head of the Astronomy Department and Observatory, to create a better instrument to measure the brightness of stars, the photoelectric photometer.
Stebbins had been working with selenium cells in photometers to help measure the brightness of stars and was always looking for ways to improve the technology to create more accurate measurements. Through Kunz, he learned of the physicist’s own research on photoelectric cells. By December 1912, Kunz was able to get the cells to work in a photometer, and they were able to detect fainter stars since these cells were 200 times more sensitive.
While Stebbins was abroad for the year, he met several others who were also working to develop similar technologies using photoelectric cells. However, Kunz and Stebbins were the only ones who continued to improve the design so that their enhancements most heavily influenced today’s technology.
Ten years later, in 1922, Joseph Tykochinski-Tykociner would become one of the first people to electronically record sound on film.
Tykociner left his native Poland in 1896, traveling between the United States and Europe, to start taking classes and working jobs such as improving radio broadcasting and telegraphic communications in Germany, Russia and Europe. In 1921, he settled in the U.S. and became a research professor in electrical engineering. He immediately embarked on work toward a goal he set for himself at age 18 to create the means for recording sound on film.
In 1922, he generated substantial national publicity for the first public demonstration of recorded sound on film following his demonstration of the invention in the Physics Building. Unfortunately, he was never able to commercialize his work because he was not able to reach an agreement with the UI over who controlled the patents and how much funding the university could provide.
UI President David Kinley felt it was not proper for the UI to fund research for solely commercial purposes, which is what would happen if Tykociner were to keep the patents. Tykociner said if the UI were to hold the patents, he wanted $10,000 per year ($176,000 in today’s dollars) with a special department to promote research on sound pictures and a center for producing educational films.
With the parties not able to reach an agreement, others who had been working on the same goal patented their methods a few years later, and those became the methods that were used for sound on film. Tykociner continued to work at the UI, researching photoelectricity, piezoelectricity and zetetics until 1949.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations.
The museum is a project under the direction of the University of Illinois Archives. See more at distributed