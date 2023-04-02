April showers bring May flowers, and Dr. Ven Te Chow brought indoor rain showers to the University of Illinois.
Dr. Ven Te Chow came to the University of Illinois to pursue a Ph.D. in engineering.
His background was in civil and mechanical engineering, and during his time at the UI, he started focusing more on hydrologic engineering, which focuses on water resources.
He received his Ph.D. in 1950 and remained a faculty member in the Department of Civil Engineering.
His work focused on storm drainage, and he was a consultant all over the world.
One of his earlier projects was designing the storm drainage system for Chicago’s Congress Expressway (now the Eisenhower Expressway).
While designing this system and through his Ph.D. work, Ven Te Chow created a frequency factor that helped optimize storm drainage that was adopted globally.
One of his most spectacular innovations was creating an indoor rainfall simulator in his Watershed Experimentation System laboratory.
This computer-controlled system allowed Chow and his colleagues and students to simulate many different types of rainstorms to study the effects on different types of model terrains.
They could create many different patterns of rain and examine how the water behaved in different settings.
This system helped many learn about effects of runoff and solutions to prevent flooding.
While Chow had a large impact from his projects around the world, he also made several lasting contributions to campus.
One of which was the Ven Te Chow’s Hydrosystems Laboratory.
While Chow was not the first faculty member to contribute to hydrology, he had quickly become a leader in his career.
In the 1960s, he was able to use this to secure a grant from the National Science Foundation and matching contributions from the state of Illinois to create a new building dedicated to hydrosystems.
Chow also had helped set up the cities of Champaign-Urbana and campus to tackle flooding in Campustown.
Chow used observations from Boneyard Creek to help write his Handbook of Applied Hydrology (1964).
He used the U.S. Geological Survey’s flow discharge gauging station located on campus at Boneyard Creek.
When the station was threatened to be closed due to lack of federal funds, Chow worked to ensure that it would stay open and continue collecting data.
This data became invaluable in the 1980s to help develop flood-control measures and new infrastructure (which would be built at the Ven Te Chow’s Hydrosystems Laboratory).
Ven Te Chow died on July 30, 1981, from a heart attack.
His contributions helped create better systems around the world to help with flooding, and many of his published works are still used today as the gold standard in hydrology.
