If you recall from your high school biology class, amino acids are essential to life, as they are the building blocks of DNA.
In 1971, it was discovered that formamide — one of the main molecules of amino acids — exists not only on Earth, but also in interstellar clouds.
The finding of formamide was also the first time a molecule with four elements (hydrogen, carbon, oxygen and nitrogen) was found in space.
Chemistry Professor Willis Flygare and astronomy and electrical engineering Professor George Swenson Jr. led the team that made this important discovery.
The 1960s had seen many different clouds of molecules being discovered in interstellar space, including hydrogen, water, ammonia and formaldehyde.
Flygare’s research focused on molecular properties using microwave spectroscopy to further research in this area. As molecules rotate, they emit spectral lines of microwave radiation.
At the same time, Swenson was working to develop a radio astronomy research program at the university.
Swenson approached Flygare with the idea to collaborate.
Flygare’s research group would calculate the frequencies of the spectral lines for different molecules, and Swenson’s group would use radio telescopes to search for these frequencies.
In March 1971, the research group’s team members Bob Rubin, Richard Benson and Howard Tigelaar used the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in West Virginia to scan the frequency range between 4.615 and 4.625 GHz.
They spent three days capturing microwave signals without knowing if anything they were finding was useful.
The signal noise was much greater than the emitted spectral lines, so they had to wait for the results.
They delivered the magnetic disk packs that had been recording the microwave signals to the data-processing facility in Virginia and then returned to Urbana-Champaign.
About a week later, the team was in Noyes Laboratory when they received results that showed they had detected three rotational spectral lines for interstellar formamide molecules.
The team wanted to verify their findings, so Benson and Tigelaar hand-built an L-band microwave spectrometer and measured the positions of the spectral lines.
Their measurements matched the radio telescope-captured spectral lines, and they were able to verify it was formamide.
This was the first time a molecule with four elements was discovered in space and the first time hydrogen, carbon, oxygen and nitrogen were all in the same molecule.
Their discovery was soon published in scientific and general news publications, including The Boston Globe and Newsweek.
Teams from the University of Chicago, Harvard University and the University of Maryland rushed to confirm their findings and successfully confirmed the formamide spectral lines.
Research on interstellar molecules builds off the University of Illinois team’s original publication to this day.
To read about a team member’s personal recollections, visit the Illinois Distributed Museum.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus, where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations.
The Illinois Distributed Museum is a project under the direction of the University of Illinois Archives.
See more at distributedmuseum.illinois.edu/.