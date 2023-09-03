School has started again, and many students will be using an important tool for their learning: the computer.
One of the first computer-based learning systems was developed at the University of Illinois.
The Programmed Logic for Automated Teaching Operations (PLATO) was created in the early 1960s and had early iterations of tools and entertainment that many of us enjoy daily.
The original intention of the PLATO terminals was to be used for computer-assisted learning.
There were different courses that were created for use on PLATO terminals.
Foreign languages, sciences, medicine and many other disciplines had programs that would help teach students more about a subject area, and many professors at the University of Illinois helped to develop ways computer-assisted learning could be incorporated in a classroom.
PLATO labs were set up like today’s computer labs, as PLATO was able to host simultaneous users connected to the mainframe.
In the early 1970s, it was able to support 1,000 users.
In the mid-1970s, the PLATO terminal commercial rights were purchased by Control Data Corporation, who marketed these terminals for education and sold it to other universities and companies for use in training.
PLATO was not only used for learning but was a precursor to many other technological innovations we see today.
Since it was able to host simultaneous users, there were several applications that developed that could be seen as models for now common apps.
For example, PLATO Notes was similar to chat rooms and social media.
Initially created so developers could have a threaded chat on software developments, Notes formed one of the first online social communities as people began to have threaded discussions on topics such as movies and politics.
There was also the Talkomatic application, which allowed for real-time chat with up to five people and allowed users to make the channel private.
In addition to these chat options, students could play networked games with each other.
Students would gather in the PLATO terminal laboratories on campus and play these games late into the night, one of the most popular ones being a Dungeons and Dragons-style game called Avatar.
Students at UIUC could also play these games with students at other universities who had access to PLATO terminals.
Another popular game was Airfight, a 3D flight simulator.
There was also an application called News Report, which would allow people to post news stories for others to read.
Social media, instant messaging, multiplayer online games, online news websites and blogs may all be common occurrences today, but these were certainly novel new ideas while being developed on the PLATO system by faculty, staff and students.
Sales of the PLATO terminal began to decline in the 1980s as the personal computer gained more popularity and was more affordable.
The Control Data Corporation was still able to sell terminals to the Department of Defense for a few more years as it was useful for computer-based instruction and training.
The last PLATO software system that used the CDC Cyber mainframe was retired in 2006 by the Federal Aviation Administration.
There is much more to learn about PLATO on the Illinois Distributed Museum website!
