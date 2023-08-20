The front porch of the Homer Lake Interpretive Center in August and September is normally covered with harvestmen, which you may know as daddy longlegs.
They have a round body with very long legs and look a lot like spiders. Surprisingly, they are not.
Harvestmen are arachnids in an order all their own, Opiliones.
They share some similarities to spiders — including eight legs and two body parts — but when you look at them closer, you can begin to see the differences.
Harvestmen have two eyes, while spiders have between four and eight. They also don’t produce silk or use venom to subdue prey.
There are over 6,000 known species of harvestmen in the world, and they can be found on every continent, except for Antarctica.
They are believed to get their name from the fact that they are more frequently seen around harvest time.
They prefer moist, shady environments.
Most harvestmen are omnivores, eating mostly small insects and decomposing matter, but they also occasionally eat plant matter and fungus.
So how do harvestmen catch these small insects without a spider web or venom?
In 2014, a team of scientists published a study in the Journal of Experimental Biology in which they discovered that harvestmen catch prey using sticky forelimbs.
Their short leg-like appendages on their face, called pedipalps, are covered in hairs that carry droplets of sticky liquid at the tip of the hair.
Harvestmen touch their pedipalps against their prey to capture them.
Unlike spiders who must digest their food outside of their body and then drink the liquid, harvestmen tear their prey apart and consume it in its entirety.
Harvestmen have poor vision and rely on vibrations felt through the hairs on their second pair of legs. They can even smell and breathe using these set of legs!
Harvestmen have many predators, including spiders, centipedes, assassin bugs, amphibians and birds. With so many predators, the harvestmen have some interesting defense tactics.
One of their defense mechanisms involves releasing chemicals from pores in their legs that have a strong smell, repelling predators.
If a predator does grab hold of them, they have the ability to detach their leg!
The detached leg may continue to twitch for some time, distracting the predator while the harvestman escapes. Unfortunately, they cannot regrow the legs they have lost.
So, why should we care about them?
They eat garden pests and clean up the environment by eating dead plants and animals.
They can’t hurt people, and, in my opinion, they are really cool! I hope this information helps you gain a new appreciation about these misunderstood critters.