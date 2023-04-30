Upcoming events
Two types of solar eclipses will be visible in the United States over the next 12 months.
These rare events won’t take place again in the contiguous 48 states for the next 20 years, and they are both worth making a trip to see.
Solar eclipses happen when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks light from reaching our planet’s surface.
Although the moon is about 400 times smaller than the sun, it is also roughly 400 times closer to Earth.
We can see the moon barely cover the sun if it is close enough.
The moon’s orbit isn’t perfectly circular, so there are times when it is farther and appears smaller than the sun.
When the trio line up in that case, you would see an annular solar eclipse as the sun looks like a ring around the moon’s silhouette.
The annular eclipse on Oct. 14 will be seen from Oregon through Texas.
If you can’t travel west, you may join the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society at Urbana’s Market at the Square.
The CUAS will set up telescopes designed to safely observe the partially eclipsed sun if the weather permits.
The October 2023 eclipse may be considered a dress rehearsal for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
The moon will completely cover the sun’s photosphere, allowing observers to see the sun’s dimmer corona.
The moon’s shadow noticeably darkens the sky, so planets and bright stars will also be visible.
However, this event is short-lived.
The 2017 total eclipse was less than three minutes, and the 2024 eclipse will be less than four-and-a-half minutes.
Like the 2017 total eclipse and the 2023 annular eclipse, the 2024 eclipse path misses Champaign-Urbana.
Ninety-eight percent of the sun will be covered, but that offers none of the experience of totality.
The path of totality runs through southern Illinois on its way through Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Canada.
The traffic could be better than in 2017, because people in Chicagoland will have a shorter trip to reach the path of totality on I-65 in Indiana than on I-57 in Illinois.
The CUAS will invite the public to join their viewing event in southern Illinois once the site is confirmed.
The weather in April 2024 may be cloudy in southern Illinois.
For a better chance of clear skies, if you are able, consider finding a place in Texas or Mexico.
If you can’t watch either of the eclipses from the path in person, you will have to wait until 2045 for the next American total eclipse or travel to other countries to see it.
It’s unforgettable and highly recommended.
Check parkland.edu/planetarium for the Staerkel Planetarium’s public show schedule with sensory-friendly programs, shows in Spanish and Pink Floyd light shows.
Contact the staff at planetarium@parkland.edu to book a show, see the traveling space suit or rent a telescope.
The Champaign County Museums Network has information at champaigncountymuseums.org.