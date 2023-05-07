The Anita Purves Nature Center is welcoming some new members to our team of wildlife ambassadors with the addition of four tiger salamanders (Ambystoma tigrinum).
These amphibians are native to Illinois and many parts of the eastern United States.
Relatively large among salamander species, tiger salamanders typically measure six to eight inches as adults.
They have dark gray, brown or black bodies with brownish-yellow blotches or spots.
These markings sometimes resemble stripes in certain subspecies, hence the common name “tiger” salamanders.
Though they can be found in many parts of Illinois, you may have never seen a tiger salamander in the wild.
Salamanders tend to be secretive by nature and spend the majority of their time throughout the year burrowed underground.
They sometimes come above ground after a heavy rain, especially during the breeding season in late winter/early spring.
Looking under logs near wet natural areas can be a good way to find adult salamanders.
There are no tiger salamanders in the wild here in Urbana, but Busey Woods is home to a healthy population of small-mouth salamanders, a smaller species with more drab gray-brown coloration.
Collecting wildlife or other natural items is prohibited on park district properties, but we do encourage visitors to respectfully observe them in their natural habitat!
If you do find a salamander (or other amphibian), take special care not to handle or move them around too much.
Amphibians have very sensitive skin that can absorb our natural oils, soap residue or traces of skin-care products, which can harm them.
They are also prone to drying out when exposed to open air for too long.
Salamanders and other amphibians can serve as “ecological indicators” for scientists; their presence or absence can give clues about the health of a particular habitat.
Their life cycles are closely tied to aquatic ecosystems, and their permeable skin makes them especially susceptible to changes in water quality.
If a site has historically had a healthy salamander population that seems to be in decline or gone completely, that can be an early warning sign of pollution or other detrimental changes to the environment.
Salamanders often live and breed in and around vernal ponds — pools of standing water that dry up periodically.
This type of habitat cannot support fish, which could prey on salamander eggs and larvae (also called nymphs).
Busey Woods has many vernal ponds that support the wild population of small-mouth salamanders.
Frogs and crayfish are still predators to the eggs and larvae, while adults must remain wary of snakes, foxes and owls.
Adult salamanders are effective predators themselves, feeding mainly on small invertebrates.
The nature center’s tiger salamanders will be on exhibit in the Field Station exhibit hall, across from the screech owl enclosure.
They are a relatively long-lived salamander species, living up to 14 years or more in the wild. They do like to burrow and hide, but that makes each sighting of them feel special.
We hope you stop by for a visit soon!
Upcoming events
- Free walk-in visits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free Gnome Homes and Fairy Gardens at Meadowbrook Park, 1 to 3 p.m. May 20.