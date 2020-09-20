Is adopt-a-drain still a thing in Champaign?
Since it launched a year ago, Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said 339 drains have been adopted.
“There are still 8,566 available,” he said.
The Adopt A Drain program was created to help prevent street flooding, with volunteers agreeing to clear the storm drain of leaves and debris four times a year and before forecasted heavy storms.
An interactive map displays the adopted drains, when they were last cleaned, and the drains’ given nicknames, such as “Pinky and the Drain,” “Insane in the Drain,” “If I Only Had a Drain,” “Drainy McDrain Face” and “Purple Drain.”
Koester declined to comment on how the program is doing, but said, “anyone cleaning drains near their home or business, whether it is adopted or not, helps keep streets free of flooding and reduces the number of service requests.”
The city’s program is modeled after the one in Naperville, and similar programs have been set up in Algonquin and Itasca.
The Champaign Public Works Department runs at least one of its three street sweepers five days a week and responds to service requests to clean drains, but when it launched the program, it said “inlets continue to be obstructed.”