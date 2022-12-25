Anything I need to do to my Christmas tree before recycling it somewhere?
Depending on where you donate your tree, it’ll likely be ground into mulch or turned into a habitat for marine life.
Whether you decide to drop it off at a disposal site or leave it on the curb for pickup in Champaign and Urbana’s collection programs, make sure it’s bare first.
“We want just the tree — no tinsel, no ornaments, no plastic bags,” said Scott Tess, Urbana’s sustainability and resilience officer. No stands or flocking (artificial snow), either.
“All those other materials become contamination, and when that mulch goes through a screener to remove that contamination, it pulls out what would otherwise be good material,” Tess said. “That all gets landfilled, and we have to pay to landfill it. Keeping those materials out of the (Landscape Recycling Center) to begin with reduces operating cost and allows us turn more of the organic material into products.”
For families in Champaign County, a couple go-to options for free tree disposal are Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet and Urbana’s Landscape Recycling Center. Both will accept drop-offs starting the week after Christmas. The latter is the destination for Champaign and Urbana’s collection programs, which will begin Jan. 9.
The Urbana facility makes acidifier mulch directly from Christmas trees. The mulch is good for acid-loving plants like blueberries, azaleas and lots of conifers.
Those who live within the city limits of Champaign and Urbana and want to participate should place their trees within 4 feet of the curb by 6 a.m. Jan. 9.
Urbana residents should make sure to have the tree out by the time of their U-Cycle collection day that week.
The center at 1210 E. University Ave., U, also takes commercial drop-offs of leftover trees for $10 per cubic meter, and will keep fielding individual donations through February. (It will be closed on Dec. 26, Jan. 2 and Jan. 10.)
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District will have several drop-off sites set up through Jan. 18 at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet (off Illinois 47 at the west maintenance entrance), Homer Lake and Middle Fork in Penfield (at the maintenance shop).
“As long as we have a hard freeze and some of the lakes freeze over, they’ll put some trees out on some of the lakes,” where they’ll provide shelter for young fish and ambush points for predatory ones, said Lisa Sprinkle, the district’s marketing manager. “Others will be mulched and used in the garden or around the preserves.”