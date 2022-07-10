Just Askin' | Where to pick up state's new bike maps
What’s new about this year’s Illinois bike maps? Where can I get one?
This week, The Illinois Department of Transportation released updated bike maps for the first time since 2014.
The nine official maps — one for each IDOT district — feature detailed looks at local trails and bike paths, along with nearby attractions and recommended routes. And this time, they’re supposed to read a bit clearer.
“We set the focus district to a white background instead of a grey background,” said IDOT’s Maria Castaneda. “The color and symbology choices were enhanced to reflect a clearer vision for people who have difficulties distinguishing colors.”
These maps were created last year using geographic information system technology, which will reduce the development time for future maps, Castaneda said.
Though the state’s bike trails may clump around the Chicago area, roughly 5,000 miles of the 16,000-mile state highway system are considered cyclable by the state, as are more than 100,000 miles of locally maintained roadways.
Anyone can order a physical IDOT district bike map for free through the department’s website, (idot.click/bikemaps/) or on a free weekday, stop by its headquarters: the Hanley Building on 2300 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield.
Otherwise, bikers can order a map by calling (217) 782-7820 or (800) 452- 4368, TTY (866) 273-3681, or stop by the IDOT tent during the Illinoi State Fair, set from Aug. 11-21.
“Bicycling is a healthy, viable and environmentally friendly option of transportation in cities, towns and rural areas throughout our state,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “These maps will provide residents and visitors a valuable and handy tool to plan for their daily travels as well as trips for fun and recreation.”