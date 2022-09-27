MAHOMET — People who normally use the Lake of the Woods covered bridge will need to find an alternate route beginning Oct. 3.
The bridge will be closed from that date until Oct. 14 to all vehicle traffic, bikes and pedestrians for roof replacement.
Parts of the Lake of the Woods bike trail and Trillium Drive, which run across the bridge, will also be closed.
Lisa Sprinkle, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s marketing director, said the district raised funds for the roof replacement last year, “and it was one of the projects that we talked about during our referendum.”
The current bridge roof was installed in 2000.
Sprinkle said that while the bridge is posted to be closed for parts of two weeks, it is hoped the work won’t take that long.
“We’re hoping it will get done earlier, but with weather delays and not knowing what can happen,” the district is posting that it will be closed longer just in case.
Sprinkle said the roof is in bad shape.
“It needs it,” she said.
The bridge is the easiest way for traffic coming off Illinois 47 on Lake of the Woods’ west side to get to the main part of the park. With the closure, motorists should use U.S. 150 to Lake of the Woods Road.