MAHOMET — Construction of a Mahomet swimming pool and recreation center would cost an estimated $28 million.
A design team from Williams Architects presented the price estimate to the village board this week.
The board had already decided earlier to place an advisory question on the April 4 ballot asking residents if they would support the building project, but didn’t know how much it would cost until this week.
The question on the ballot will non-binding.
If the village proceeds with the project, the owner of a house valued at $250,000 would pay an additional $700 a year to help pay off a 20-year bond issue.
Widener said the projected price tag surprised him.
“The $28 million was a shock,” he said.
“That was probably the biggest surprise. I’m going to get out of the business of predicting anything. It’s out of control.”
Even if the public backs the ballot question, the board would still have to decide whether to proceed with the project.
“Nothing’s going to happen as a result of this vote,” Widener said.
“It’s pretty much a glorified survey of the taxpayers, ‘Do you support a tax increase for this?’”
Widener said earlier the advisory referendum was a result of numerous public inquiries asking about the possibility of the village building a swimming pool and rec center.
The village will list more information on its website in the next week or so, some of it including answers to frequently asked questions, Widener said.
If the village builds the pool/center, memberships would likely be required, with people living outside the village limits paying more, similar to the arrangement for current village rec department programs.
The pool/center would be built on 19 acres south of Middletown Prairie Elementary on Mahomet’s southeast side that the village bought about two years ago.
The village board also reviewed drawings of three concepts of the project, two of which the rec department likes.