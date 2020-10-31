MAHOMET — Walkers and joggers living in the Mahomet-Seymour school district will be able to get their exercise in the high school’s fieldhouse beginning Monday.
“Typically, we open from time change to time change,” said Matt Hensley, assistant principal for extracurricular activities at the high school. “We have a pretty consistent group of walkers and joggers in the morning. Obviously, as the weather changes, that’s driving some of those people indoors.”
Hensley said capacity will be set at about a dozen people because of to COVID-19 restrictions.
There will be supervision, and everyone is required to wear a face mask and sign in.
The fieldhouse will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session. It won’t be open Tuesday because it is Election Day.
Typically, the fieldhouse is also open evenings, but not during the pandemic.
This marks the 20th anniversary of its opening.
“It’s also used for all of our athletic programs,” Hensley said. “In a normal year, there would be some outside use by Mahomet Parks and Rec and some of the travel soccer teams and youth softball teams. Those are going to be very restricted.”
He said the facility is used for practices, and while most varsity basketball and volleyball contests are held in the school gym, it is frequently used for large tournaments.
“We’re glad to be able to open it for people who count on it when the weather changes,” Hensley said.