MAHOMET — Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said he gets asked all the time: When is work going to be finished on the splash pad-playground-amphitheater project at Barber Park?
“I get lots of comments,” Waldinger said. “Kids in my neighborhood are asking me now. People are excited.”
The soccer program, which has 600 young people, recently started back up at the park, and people there are seeing the progress on the work. That just adds to the number of inquiries.
The bad news is the splash pad won’t be ready this year. The weather won’t be fit once the splash pad is finished and the area seeded.
Ground was broken on the $1.1 million project in the spring, and an Aug. 1 completion date was targeted.
But bad spring weather and supply-chain issues nixed a 2022 completion. Ironically, spring rain delayed work on a splash project where children get wet for fun.
The new inclusive playground is finished but not open yet because of construction ongoing around it.
Waldinger said general contractor Midstate Excavation Inc., Mahomet, indicated work on the splash pad, which is about 25 percent done, will be finished with close to a month’s worth of work.
“He’s ambitious and hopeful that in three weeks we’ll have it pretty much completed,” Waldinger said.
“Even after that, Midstate has to grade and seed and grow some grass. Even though the contractors say three weeks, that’s always weather-dependent.”
The splash pad will be named after Bill and Lisa Peithmann due to the couple’s $75,000 contribution toward the approximate $350,000 total.
The pathways that connect the playground, splash pad and ampitheater are about 50 percent complete.
The playground has multiple levels and is an inclusive one with components for people of all abilities and capacities.
It has been designated a national demonstration site for Midstate Excavation, which means they collect data on a volunteer basis to be used to improve construction for future playgrounds.
One highlight is a tri-swing, which Waldinger called “a spinning-free swingset.”
“It’s like a merry-go-round, but it’s a swing,” he said.
The playground is named the Mahomet Lions Club playground due to $25,000 donations each from Lions Club International and the Mahomet club toward the approximate $225,000 cost.
The amphitheater needs about three weeks until completion.
“What’s left on that is some concrete work on the top of the stage, and we have a decorative stone veneer on the front of the stage,” Waldinger said.
“Overall, we’re making pretty good progress. Not as good as I want of course.”
The amphitheater will be named after Fisher National Bank due to its $25,000 contribution toward the approximate $150,000 total.
All naming rights are for 10 years.