CHARLESTON — Hiking along the varied landscapes of Warbler Ridge is how two Eastern Illinois University students shaped an enduring friendship.
The Champaign-raised pair — Stan Herrin and Mark Bokenkamp — continued to visit the Coles County forestlands long after they left Charleston.
Now, six years after Bokenkamp’s passing, the forest area at the base of the ridge where the friends used to camp is named “Mark’s Point” in his honor.
“I thought I’d like to have something to remember Mark by,” Herrin said.
This year, Herrin gifted $100,000 to fulfill maintenance needs for the nonprofit Grand Prairie Friends land trust, which owns and cares for 1,200 acres of nature preserves, including the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.
When Herrin learned the Grand Prairie Friends, a nonprofit formed in 1984, had purchased the space he so enjoyed, “his heart soared,” he said, and he sought a way to support their protective efforts.
His outreach followed by years of conversations led to the Herrin Maintenance Endowment, which will strictly cover repairs and upkeep needs that are often difficult to fundraise for.
“I thought that’s what I ought to do, make sure they’ve got some money they can use for regular expenses that come up,” Herrin said.
Part of his proposal was that “Mark’s Point” be placed at the Warbler bottoms, a common entryway for visitors located near the Embarras River.
“He nailed it, to be really honest,” Grand Prairie Friends Executive Director Sarah Livesay said. “It is a safety net for those rare and scary occasions that nonprofits aren’t set up to handle.”
Though the nonprofit isn’t flush with cash, the investment will fill a vital role. Volunteers spent more than 3,000 hours removing weeds and invasive species, caring for the endangered bat population and preserving 130 miles of natural areas and trails, Livesay said, but emergencies are tough to cover.
“The reason I did it is I’m just so happy that area is being preserved,” Herrin said.
‘A leader among us’
Bokenkamp and Herrin grew up four blocks from each other in Champaign, attending the same schools for elementary and junior high. Both were Boy Scouts, in separate troops.
One day, Bokenkamp approached Herrin in their middle school PE class. Inspired by the book “Stalking the Wild Asparagus” by outdoorsman Euell Gibbons, Bokenkamp had bet his brother he could survive for a day in the forest, subsisting off wild food.
“So I said, ‘Need any help?’” Herrin recalled. “He said, ‘Sure!’ And that’s how we got to be friends.”
The pair remained close, even joining the same Boy Scout troop, and followed each other to the Eastern Illinois campus in Charleston.
Bokenkamp had learned archery in his time in the scouts and wanted to find a place to deer hunt in the dense woods near campus.
One weekend, the friends rode their bicycles to the Warbler Ridge area and spoke to a farmer who lived there, who granted them permission to hunt.
Their “hunts” weren’t ever that successful, Herrin said, but their weekend searches for deer led them to explore much of the woods that existed there. The varied topography — a 30-minute walk could take them through hills and ravines — was striking compared to the flatness of their Champaign homes.
“It’s just a nice spot to get away and be by yourself,” he said.
The duo would camp year-round at the bottomland forest area near Warbler Ridge, tossing their sleeping bags underneath the trees, eventually pitching a tipi. Sometimes they brought friends, hosting “keggers” along the river.
The night of a full moon, a group of their friends climbed up to a nearby cemetery. One snuck off from the pack and hid behind a tombstone, waiting for their arrival. Then he stood up.
“I swear the screams you could hear all the way back to campus,” Herrin said.
Herrin and Bokenkamp continued to visit the Warbler Ridge area every few years. Bokenkamp, who went on to become a blacksmith, passed suddenly in 2016.
“There is a group of us that miss him; he was a leader among us,” Herrin said. “He was very personable, and people enjoyed being with him.”
In a return visit to Illinois a couple years ago, Herrin shared his stories of the place with Livesay in a walk along Warbler Ridge.
“He turned to me and said, ‘I want to protect this place,’” Livesay said. “I see this a lot in my work, people are so connected to spaces. Memories do that. It was something very organic from him. I don’t know how he came up with the idea, but he did.
“When you see him walking along the ridge, it’s like he’s 18 and hanging out with Mark.”