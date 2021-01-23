MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello has commissioned a firm to draft a master plan for Robert C. Burke Memorial Park, a 6-acre recreation area around the Monticello Family Aquatic Center that currently includes basketball and tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a playground.
Farnsworth Group will be paid $21,900 for its work on the master plan.
“Farnsworth Group is very familiar with the city of Monticello. They did the Nick’s Park master plan as well,” City Administrator Terry Summers said.
The company is set to deliver the master plan by June, and will complete it in four phases: Evaluation of the site; engaging with stakeholders and the public, which will include public meetings; identifying needs not met at the park and developing a draft master plan; and finalizing the plan, which will include cost estimates and identification of funding opportunities.
In its request for proposal to the city, Farnsworth Group said that its master plan may include:
- Sidewalks to and through the park, including connections to the city’s bicycle network.
- Enhancements to perimeter parking.
- A new community playground.
- Integration of new amenities in the park that are currently not present and desired by stakeholders and the public.
- Suggested Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
Seven companies submitted proposals with quotes ranging from $19,000 to $46,700, Summers told the council.
Formerly known as City Park, the area was renamed Robert C. Burke Memorial Park in October 1981 after the 18-year-old soldier from Monticello who was killed in the Vietnam War on May 17, 1968.
He became the youngest Medal of Honor recipient during the Vietnam War.
That same month, the Roy Hamm American Legion Post 101 in Monticello also changed its name to add Pfc. Burke, and since that time has been known as the Hamm-Burke Post.
Hamm was the first Monticello veteran killed in World War I.