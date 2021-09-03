MONTICELLO — While support of Oberheim Park seems to be strong among Monticello City Council members, discussion at its most recent meeting focused on how to pay for it.
The talks were spurred by a presentation of the final report from the Oberheim Park Development Committee, which had aggressive recommendations, including contributions from the city of $500,000 per year for five years. With $500,000 already committed earlier this year, the city would see its total contribution rise to $3 million over six years.
Other recommendations include the hiring of a fundraising firm, a grant writer and additional recreation staff to help with development of the park.
No action was taken on the recommendations at the council meeting.
Alderman Rodney Burris noted that, with the name of fallen Champaign police Officer and Monticello resident Chris Oberheim attached to the 30- to 35-acre recreation area, it was important to think things through and get it right.
“We can’t fail,” Burris said.
He also noted the report asks for a significant investment from the city, above and beyond the $500,000 annual contribution.
“That’s not all you’re asking for. You’re also asking for the $100,000 to $125,000 to start the fundraising as well as two to three city staff positions before we get any money raised,” Burris said.
It was pointed out the money to hire a fundraising/marketing firm could come out of the city’s initial $500,000 pledge.
Alderwoman Pam Harlan noted the city had also spent $468,000 in 2009 to buy the land, as well as other funds for for renderings and some preliminary site work.
“I will never approve a new rendering. We paid for that already,” Harlan said.
Alderman and committee Chair Mike Koon said it is likely new drawings would be necessary, noting that the “needs have changed in the last 10 years.”
“I would hate to go into a project taking something that was drawn 10 years ago,” he said.
He pointed out that the popularity of pickleball has grown in recent years, so including courts for that sport may be a consideration.
The Allerton Public Library board has also seemed amenable to donating 4 acres of its land to the city to expand the park, which would likely change the layout.
Koon admitted that $500,000 annually from the city might be “a little high” but added that, “from the committee’s perspective, I think it is important that the city contribute, since this is a city park.”
Mayor Larry Stoner told Koon and other Oberheim Park committee members that the questions posed at the meeting do not detract from their support for the project.
“I really appreciate all the work the committee has done for this,” Stoner said. “You’re listening to a little heat right now, but I don’t think it is because anyone is opposed to the project. I think they are all in favor of it.”
Koon said in regards to raising funds for the park — which he said could now cost around $15 million — he felt the community was up to the task.
“I think you probably underestimate the ability to raise money for this project,” he said. “I am a believer that there is money out there. This is why professionals help you identify where your potential donors are.”
John Frerichs, a former council member also on the committee, said he’s confident the park can be developed, especially if it is approached with confidence.
“We have to be very optimistic that this is going to happen and that we are going to move forward with it,” Frerichs said.
With the presentation of the report, the Oberheim Park Development Committee’s job is complete. The next step — hiring a fundraising director, estimated to cost $100,000 to $125,000 — is being researched by the Monticello Recreation Foundation.
Alderwoman Mary Vogt also expressed support, but noted there is a need to spread the wealth to other proposed recreation projects, including a renovation of Burke Park, continued work on Nick’s Park and a proposed Veterans Park.
Among the recommendations in the park committee’s report:
- Build a website to help spur fundraising. It should include a 3D flyover and other videos to promote the park.
- Work with Peacemaker Project 703 to help raise awareness and funds, something that organization founder Amber Oberheim has volunteered to do.
- The site should have a “park feel,” not just ball fields: “It is important for the community to see it as a place for all, even those not involved with athletics, with trees, a walking trail, benches, playground, splash pad, gazebos, a pavilion, etc.”
- At the same time, there should be enough fields (at least four) to host baseball and/or softball tournaments, which would be an economic boost for the community. Koon estimated the hosting of eight tournaments annually would have an economic impact of about $1 million per year for the community.
- A proposed timeline would have the city hire a marketing/fundraising firm and begin fundraising this fall, generate a new rendering by the spring of 2022, break ground in the spring of 2023 and complete the complex in the spring of 2025.