MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello now has a master plan for a possible redevelopment of Robert C. Burke Memorial Park.
If pursued, it will add a centrally-located memorial plaza dedicated to its namesake, a Vietnam veteran who died saving troops in battle and was the youngest recipient (18) of the Congressional Medal of Honor for that war.
“Currently, no area exists in the park as a memorial to the heroic life of PFC (private first class) Robert C. Burke,” stated an entry in the master plan compiled by Farnsworth Group. “(It) provides a unique opportunity to create a lasting memorial to the legacy of PFC Robert C. Burke.”
Recommendations include a sculpture of PFC Burke, flag displays, informational displays, native plantings and limestone seating slabs. As proposed, the memorial plaza would be located between the park’s tennis courts, pool and basketball courts.
Other improvements outlined in the four phases of the plan include more on-street parking, an extension of city bicycle trails, raised wooden boardwalks between some of the park’s amenities, erosion control, native plants, a play structure and a small amphitheater.
“This is one of the only wooded places in the city. A lot of people go there to eat lunch,” said Jeff Martin of Farnsworth Group at the Aug. 23 city council meeting. “This is a neat little oasis in the city.”
Marilyn Barnett, Burke’s sister, said she and her brother spent a lot of time at the park growing up.
“Growing up, we went to this park a lot. It used to have a pavilion there. It wasn’t a real big one, but there was a pavilion with picnic tables. We would go there for birthday parties and various other things. We went there and played on the swings and the slide. So this park is really special to me.”
The city is not obligated to do the work as outlined in the plan, but it provides a guide for its development if undertaken.
“There’s a lot there. You don’t have to do it all. Here is a vision for the park. Now it’s up to you to decide in the future what part of it you want to implement,” Miller said. “There are always tough decisions to make, but we think these vision books give you a good base to work from.”
Each phase is projected to take between one-and-a-half and two years, with an overall estimated cost of about $3.4 million, according to estimates included in the master plan.
Phases would include:
Phase 1: New signs, parking and sidewalk improvements, multi-use paths, drainage work, a bioswale and boardwalk east of the tennis courts, rain garden, pedestrian crossing and bus drop-off on Railroad Street and reinforced turf maintenance access to the pool. Projected cost: $1,211,000.
Phase 2: Basketball court (expand to regulation size), tennis court upgrades, start on memorial plaza. Projected cost: $418,500.
- Phase 3: Playground, relocate sand volleyball or replace with senior recreation of bocce ball or shuffleboard. Projected cost: $1,491,500.
- Phase 4: Amphitheater/Shelter (“The Hangout), landscaping, amenity upgrades. Projected cost: $318,900.
City council member Ashley Muse asked if there were grants available for park projects. Emily Jenkins of Farnsworth Group said there are, but none are guaranteed.
“There are OSLAD grants for parks and recreation expansion. There’s a green infrastructure grant for the bioswale and gardens. There’s a bike trail one for the trail system. So there are different things you can go for to help mitigate the cost,” Jenkins said.
Park history
Research done by Farnsworth Group showed the 5.87-acre area has been platted as a city park since at least since 1875 and served in that capacity before that time.
On July 29, 1858, Abraham Lincoln gave a speech in what is now the southeast “panhandle” of the park. A marker commemorates that event.
It was officially named Robert C. Burke Memorial Park in October 1981.
In the late 1960s, a pool was constructed at the park, which was replaced by the current Monticello Family Aquatic Center in 2010.