MONTICELLO — City officials are hoping grants will help pay for some of a proposed park project on city-owned property on the northern edge of Monticello near the Interstate 72 interchange.
Concurrently, city staffers are hoping to lure the original, iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising monument that a Monticello native helped construct in 1945 as the centerpiece for the proposed park.
“This project was originally considered to be named Veterans Park,” said City Administrator Terry Summers. “We are requesting to name it Freedom Park.”
Previously, the council approved using tax-increment-financing district funds to create a master plan for the project, a 5.7-acre lot located at the southwest corner of North Market Street and Iron Horse Place.
In June, Jeff Martin, a senior urban and community planner with the Farnsworth Group, met with key stakeholders, including Bill Blickhan from the active-duty sign committee, Seth Floyd from Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101 and Nick Nichols from VFW Piatt County Post 5346.
Last week, Martin told the council that preliminary estimates on the park place the cost of construction at about $1.6 million. That does not include the proposed centerpiece.
Although not a deal-breaker, Summers said the stakeholders in discussion about the project are hoping to obtain the Iwo Jima monument, which is now sitting in storage in the Northeast.
The potential centerpiece is a 12.5-foot-high (without the flagpole) bronze rendering of the Iwo Jima flag-raising that was sculpted by Felix de Weldon and displayed in Washington, D.C., for about three years prior to being replaced by a larger version that people can still view in the nation’s capital.
Les Gadbury, a Monticello native, served as a Marine in World War II who after returning Stateside was assigned to help de Weldon get his statue completed by anniversary of the Marine Corps in November 1945. One of his main tasks was construction of the concrete base for the monument.
Later, the monument was bought by collector Rodney Hilton Brown, who restored it and put it on display for a time.
What is unknown is what it would take to bring the monument to Monticello.
“We reached out to the owner, Mr. Brown, and he is interested in finding its final home here in Monticello,” Summers said. “We are still working on those details and the costs associated with that. That is the goal, but this site should happen even if we were unfortunate enough not to get that statue.”
“You could see people coming to visit this sculpture,” Martin added. “It is such a neat sculpture.”
Summers said that is because it is not a replica.
“It is amazing how many replicas there are out there, and some are done really poorly and some are done really well,” he said. “But this is one of the original statues and it has a Monticello connection.”
The council approved the master plan for the park, but did not commit any money.
Signs would be another integral part of the park, Martin said, and would be used to honor, recognize and remember service members and their dedication to freedom and liberty. Proposed signs would educate the public on the history of the U.S. military and the contribution of citizens from Monticello and Piatt County.
The active-duty signs, currently located at key entrances into town, would be relocated to Freedom Park and arranged around the centerpiece. There are about 100 such signs, officials said.
Some council members had concerns about the project happening at the same time that Burke Park is in line for an upgrade and while plans are also in the works for Oberheim Park, a proposed 30-acre multi-sport and recreation complex named after Monticello resident and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2021. Fundraising for that park, estimated to cost several million dollars, has not yet officially kicked off.
“What about Burke Park?” asked Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock. “I wouldn’t think we would start on this until we had that one done.”
Summers said that city staff would look for grants, particularly those designed for parks to honor veterans, for partial funding.
In September 2021, the council approved a master plan to upgrade the Robert C. Burke Memorial Park and Summers told the council that city staff had been made aware of an opportunity for a possible Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant. The grant is a 50% matching grant, up to $600,000.
“It addresses the areas that the community is telling us need work and that is the basketball courts, the tennis courts and the pickleball court,” he said. “Those courts are in desperate need of attention.”
Council members also inquired about better signage at the park.
“I think that needs to be addressed, whether we get the grant or not,” said Ward 1 Alderwoman Mary Vogt.