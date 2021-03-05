MONTICELLO — Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner hopes a newly named committee can kick-start development of a 30-acre recreation complex on the west side of town.
“I find it necessary to designate a special committee, the 30-Acre Multi-Use Outdoor Recreation Committee, to study the factual economic impacts, current design elements and needs assessment, and funding opportunities associated with the development of Lot 402 of Appletree Fourth Subdivision,” Stoner told the city council on Feb. 22.
The city bought the land in 2009 with the intent of developing it into a recreation area, complete with ball fields, walking paths and a fishing pond. Progress has been slow, although the city has done some groundwork at the site.
Alderman Mike Koon will chair the committee. Other members include Alderman John Frerichs and community members Amy Sharwarko, Tiffany Koester, Nicole Soper, Chris Patton, Heather Ball and Aaron Thais.
In naming the committee, Stoner stipulated that it issue a report by Oct. 15.
Various efforts have been undertaken over the past 12 years to develop the site. The city was initially using its own labor to get ground work and infrastructure completed until concern was shown over working around a large natural gas line that runs through the property.
The latest try was from the Monticello Recreation Foundation, which formed its own committees to study the project but could not raise the dollars needed for the estimated $10 million effort.
City Administrator Terry Summers said the not-for-profit foundation is still on board with the project, however.
“They’re excited about the recreation site and what they can do to assist not only that committee but all recreation and parks programs,” Summers said. “They’re excited, and we’re excited.”
How they got here
Here is a timeline regarding the 30.964 acres of city-owned land that was bought to establish a recreation complex.
June 27, 2009:
- The city council votes 4-2 to buy 31 acres from Greg Milage in the Appletree Subdivision for $436,500. The goal is to construct baseball, softball and soccer fields.
July 25, 2011:
- A preliminary plan for the recreation facility was presented by John Vann and Steve Gonzalez of Land Tech. The preliminary plan had three ball diamonds, a retention pond that would be stocked for fishing, an exercise trail, one full and one half basketball court, two soccer/football fields and four smaller fields. A shelter and restrooms could be placed in the center of the complex. Due to space constraints, tennis courts and a skate park were not included.
Dec. 9, 2013:
- A five-year, six-phase outline for development was included in a recreation master plan that was approved by the council. City Recreation Director Carlos McClellan said the document is a good planning tool and essential in qualifying for Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grants.
June 22, 2015:
- About 50 spectators crowded the city council meeting, most in support of the recreation site.
Local coach Justin Weidner touted the economic impact of travel league tournaments.
“Depending on their schedule and how far they’d travel, they are going to spend the day here, and maybe even the night. I can imagine the crowd at Filippo’s already,” Weidner said. “The Best Western would be full.”
But Maureen Holtz said the dollars — estimated at $3 million at that point — would be better spent on fixing sewer and drainage issues in town.
Aldermen voted down a motion 5-3 that would have halted work on the recreation site.
City workers were doing preliminary work on the site, including partial excavation of the pond, along with scraping the topsoil and storing it for later phases of the project.
Sept. 29, 2015:
- The city council opted against asking voters to fund the park’s development, agreeing by consensus not to put a referendum on the March 2016 ballot.
Jan. 12, 2016:
- The 30 acres owned by the city could have ended up in school district hands as a possible site for a new high school. The land swap would have seen the city net the school’s Wilkey athletic complex and Lincoln Elementary School in the deal. It was contingent on voters approving a building referendum, which was defeated two months later.
Nov. 28, 2016:
- The on-again, off-again project to turn 30 acres of city-owned land on the west side of Monticello into a recreational facility was on again.
- Monticello aldermen Monday approved a resolution to continue funding the project, which had been on hiatus for more than a year.
Dec. 11, 2017:
- Some city council members were having a crisis of faith when it came to the possibility of developing the westside land.
“When we get more information about the cost of developing the 30 acres, if that doesn’t work out, I think we should sell it and use that money for infrastructure projects,” alderman John Miller said.
Alderman Joe Brown was also concerned about spending a potential $41,250 in preliminary engineering work.
Aug. 27, 2019:
- The Monticello Recreation Foundation took the mantle of fundraising and planning over for the project, now estimated to cost around $10 million if it is completely contracted out.
“We need your time, and we need your wallet,” foundation volunteer Nathan Goebel admitted to the audience.
Discussions at the meeting included whether the current recreation complex design was set in stone, whether volunteer labor could whittle the cost down from the estimated $9.2 million, and if there is a timeline for completion.
Dec. 2, 2019:
- In an update to the city council, foundation board member Doug Lilly said it would likely take at least two years to raise the necessary funds for the recreation project, then another two years to construct it.
Oct. 19, 2020:
- City Administrator Terry Summers broached the idea of hiring a fundraising expert/campaign manager to kickstart the 30-acre recreation project on the west edge of town, although no action was taken.
Summers said only about $10,000 had been raised for the project to that point.
Feb. 22, 2021: Mayor Larry Stoner appoints an eight-person committee to study the issue, including the economic impacts and current design and report back to the council by Oct. 15.