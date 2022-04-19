MONTICELLO — The city is moving forward on its plan to build a park in honor of resident and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2021.
Although groundbreaking on the proposed Oberheim Park is still likely a year away, the city has begun acquiring property currently owned by the Allerton Public Library District.
“Last year, the library board verbalized their intent or their desire to transfer property to the city for the development of Oberheim Park,” City Administrator Terry Summers told the city council. “Since then, the council verbalized agreeing with that, and, as a result, many discussions ensued with members of the library board and their attorneys. The attorneys will have an ordinance for your consideration that requests the transfer of the property. Attached will be an intergovernmental agreement, and there will be a resolution that will be drafted for approval by the library board.”
Summers did not provide a timetable but said the documents to initiate the transfer should be ready “in the very near future.”
The proposed 30-acre park will be a multi-sport and recreation complex that includes multiple ball fields, walking paths and a concession stand.
All fees, including attorney fees related to the transfer of property, will be paid for by the city, Summers said.
An intergovernmental agreement will include language that stipulates the property will be deeded back to the library if for some reason Oberheim Park does not get developed. The donated property includes land on the south and west sides of the library building.
“It’s about 4 acres on the west side, and they also agreed to add about an acre on the south side, where there is a dry detention basin,” Summers said. “We will take their stormwater discharge and take it underground and put it into our stormwater facility.”
In July, the Monticello City Council pledged $500,000 to build Oberheim Park on Green Apple Lane near the library.
A public fundraising drive is expected to kick off this summer. An official final estimate has not been released, but officials hope to raise at lest $20 million.