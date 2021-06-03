MAHOMET — Outdoor music returns to Mahomet to start the weekend.
The Wildwood String Band will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Barber Park — sponsored by Mahomet Parks and Rec.
“We’re so excited,” said program coordinator Denise Reynolds.
Food will be available from the Ice Daddy’s and Brien’s Bistro food trucks.
Also on hand: A balloon twister and bounce houses.
The following day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parks and Rec will hold a Touch a Truck event, also at Barber Park.
The town’s second music in the park event of the summer is set for Aug. 6. Additional details will be announced later.
— Dave Hinton